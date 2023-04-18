One Sotheby’s acquires Miami-based Podium Realty Group

Florida-based One Sotheby’s International Realty is back in growth mode. The brokerage, led by the mother-son duo of Mayi and Daniel de la Vega, announced Friday that it has acquired Miami-based Podium Realty Group.

Founded in 2019, Podium Realty Group is led by Cassio Galiza and Alex Wolak. The new firm will be known as Podium Group at One Sotheby’s, and agents and employees will continue working out of the firm’s Miami office.

“Alex and Cassio have built an incredible reputation and we are excited to welcome their team to the ONE network,” Daniel de la Vega, the president of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, said in a statement. “Their collective knowledge of the market across all sectors is impressive. Combined with our global reach and resources, we are confident they will continue to raise the bar.”

Through the acquisition, One Sotheby’s is gaining a team of 25 agents who regularly close more than $100 million in sales annually, according to the press release.

“Mayi, Daniel and the entire team feel like an extension of our own brand. There is a level of expertise and trust that we are confident only they could deliver,” Wolak said in a statement. “We look forward to working alongside some of the most driven and talented agents in the business, backed by a company that offers an unmatched global presence while being deeply ingrained in the local market.”

In June 2022, One Sotheby’s acquired two firms, one in Brevard County and one in Vero Beach. However, as the housing market shifted, One Sotheby’s temporarily pressed pause on acquisitions.