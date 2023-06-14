New to the rankings: agent profiles and city rankings

In 2006, RealTrends started its agent and team rankings journey with the inaugural list of 200 qualified entrants. From those humble beginnings, the program has grown to showcase over 27,000 qualified entrants in both national and state rankings.

Over the past 18 years, our team has learned countless lessons that have shaped the program into what you see today and what it will become in the future. Today RealTrends is proud to give you an early look of what’s to come with the introduction of agent profiles and city rankings pages to the 2023 RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand and America’s Best Real Estate Professionals rankings.

Agent profiles highlight performance

Top agents and teams now have individual profiles linked to their ranking. This new tool was rolled out for our brokerage rankings earlier this year, and has now expanded to our agent and team rankings programs.

All RealTrends Verified agents and teams who voluntarily provided their license number have a profile live on RealTrends today. Licensing information serves as a unique identifier that enables our team to compile and verify production and rankings data in future years, as well as develop a unique online presence complete with headshots, bio and links to websites and social media accounts. You can access the profiles on all rankings pages by clicking the “View Profile” button.





Featured on the rankings but don’t have a profile? Supply your missing information here today!

*Profiles are only available to agents and teams featured on the 2023 RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand and America’s Best list





City rankings add depth

RealTrends has selected 50 cities across the country to spotlight in this first preview of our rankings expansion into city rankings. Agents and teams with physical addresses in these select cities can see how they stack up on a local level. These city rankings use Altos Research data to highlight real-time housing market data on a local level, providing agents and potential clients with a local market pulse.

Over time, this list will expand to include more cities, and capabilities for agents and teams to identify the specific sides and volume totals in cities across the country. Our city rankings database will provide a unique resource for consumers to learn more about RealTrends Verified agents and the communities they serve.

Here are links to the current cities featured on RealTrends:



Albuquerque, NM

Arlington, TX

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Bakersfield, CA

Baltimore, MD

Boston, MA

Charlotte, NC

Chicago, IL

Colorado Springs, CO

Columbus, OH

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Detroit, MI

El Paso, TX

Fort Worth, TX

Fresno, CA

Houston, TX

Indianapolis, IN

Jacksonville, FL

Kansas City, MO

Las Vegas, NV

Long Beach, CA

Los Angeles, CA

Louisville, KY

Memphis, TN

Mesa, AZ

Miami, FL

Milwaukee, WI

Minneapolis, MN

Nashville, TN

New York, NY

Oakland, CA

Oklahoma City, OK

Omaha, NE

Philadelphia, PA

Phoenix, AZ

Portland, OR

Raleigh, NC

Sacramento, CA

San Antonio, TX

San Diego, CA

San Francisco, CA

San Jose, CA

Seattle, WA

Tulsa, OK

Tucson, AZ

Virginia Beach, VA

Wichita, KS

Naples, FL

International

Guam