Meet Leo: The Real Brokerage’s new AI assistant

The Real Brokerage is getting in on the artificial intelligence action. The brokerage is launching Leo, an AI-powered assistant that will be integrated with Real’s proprietary transaction management platform, reZEN, to act as a 24/7 concierge to its agents and brokers throughout the U.S. and Canada, according to an announcement on Wednesday.

Leo harnesses the proprietary personal and transaction data already maintained by reZEN about Real agents. Through this Leo will be able to answer individual and specific questions in real time. In addition, Real said Leo will be customized for each agent, allowing it to understand and cater to their unique needs and working style.

“We are excited to see how Leo will enhance the work of our agents,” Pritesh Damani, the chief technology officer at Real, said in a statement. “With the power of reZEN’s data and the bot’s advanced capabilities, we are confident that our agents will be better equipped to serve their clients and achieve their goals.”

Real’s new AI-powered assistant will be able to answer questions regarding an agent’s professional information, current and past transactions, equity programs, events, revenue share, commissions and finances, according to the release. The brokerage also noted that it anticipates that Leo will improve operational efficiencies at the firm by minimizing the number of requests submitted to Real’s customer support function.

According to Real, Leo is scheduled to go into beta testing later this quarter.