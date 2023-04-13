Marc Kaplan joins zavvie’s leadership team

Real estate software technology company zavvie is welcoming Marc Kaplan to its leadership team. Kaplan will serve as the firm’s product offering manager, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

In this role, Kaplan will oversee the development and growth of zavvie’s Power Buyer solutions, including Cash Offer and Modern Bridge services.

“Right now, Power Buying may be the hottest area for real estate brokerages to help their agents win new business, with more opportunities for buyers and sellers than ever before,” Lane Hornung, Co-founder and CEO of zavvie, said in a statement. “Marc is uniquely qualified to help us accelerate our reach.”

Prior to joining zavvie, Kaplan served as revenue operations specialist at HomeLight, which he joined after the firm acquired Accept.inc.

In 2021, Kaplan helped Accept.inc obtain the largest non-iBuyer cash offer market share in Colorado, according to the press release.

“I can’t think of a better place to be to create an immediate positive impact on helping brokers and their agents accelerate their businesses than with zavvie’s Power Buyer program,” Kaplan said in a statement. “zavvie’s program is unique in that it is completely broker-centric, leveraging the client’s trust of the brokerage, its agents and their preferred lenders to drive success. zavvie’s deep understanding of broker’s needs has already propelled their Power Buyer program to impressive heights so I’m excited for what’s to come.”

zavvie provides real estate brokerages with a marketplace for buying and selling solutions through a white-labeled platform. The firm serves over 65,000 agents in 47 states. In January, zavvie received $3.65 million in new funding, including from Second Century Ventures.