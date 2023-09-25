LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance announces top real estate agents and team

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance unveiled its third annual LGBTQ+ Real Estate Top Producers list and recognized 388 individual agents and teams for their 2022 production. This was up from last year’s 251, an increase of 51% more honorees. The ranking, which was created in partnership with RealTrends and supported by Sotheby’s International Realty, is the industry’s only list recognizing top-producing LGBTQ+ and ally members.
Recognized Alliance members amassed $8.53 billion in sales volume while completing 15,919.3 transaction sides in 2022. The Alliance would rank as the nation’s 23rd and 29th brokerage in volume and transaction sides, respectively, on the 2023 RealTrends Top 500 list.
PorchLight Realty Group with eXp Realty in San Diego, CA, led by Mark Pattison, led the team sales volume list for the first time producing $431.6 million in 2022. The EZ Referral Network with Keller Williams Citywide in Westlake, Ohio, led by Michael Zinicola, which had been the highest team producer for the last two years, dropped to second with $383.1 million. But they did lead the Alliance for a third-straight year in team transaction sides with 1,280 transaction sides in 2022.
Shirley Gary of Ansley Christie’s Real Estate led all individual Alliance members for the third-straight year with 263 transaction sides and $191.4 million in sales volume in 2022. Marissa Boyle with eXp Realty in Charlotte, NC, finished second with 185 transaction sides, Andrew Manning, with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties in Sherman Oaks, CA, was second with $116.4 million in sales volume.
Each is listed prominently on the RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best List.
“This list not only honors the incredible production of our members but helps showcase the standing the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance has in the real estate industry,” said Erin Morrison, President of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance. “Those on the list are honored on our LGBTQplusHomes.com, which has become one of the most useful resources for LGBTQ+ consumers. Those on the Top Producers list, and our other members, understand and are best suited to provide community members with the comfort, security and professionalism they deserve.”
“The Alliance has grown dramatically in its first three years, and we are honored to have been a founding partner,” said Brad Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer, of Sotheby’s International Realty. “We are honored to help recognize the agents and teams on the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Top Producer List that hold themselves to a higher standard in our industry and have achieved extraordinary results on their client’s behalf.”
The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Top Producers list is developed by RealTrends in concert with the RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals rankings. Individual agents who are Alliance members were included if they generated at least 15 transaction sides in 2022 or $6 million in sales volume. Teams whose leader was an Alliance member, qualified if they generated at least 25 transaction sides or $9 million in sales volume for 2022.
The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance has grown to more than 4,000 members since its launch in October 2020, with chapters spanning across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Members can be accessed through their LGBTQplusHomes.com profile.
The top 50 in each category follow. Click here for the full list of the 2023 LGBTQ+ Real Estate Top Producers:
INDIVIDUAL SIDES
|Rank
|Name
|Company
|City, State
|Sides
|1
|Shirley Gary
|Ansley Christie’s Real Estate
|Atlanta, GA
|263
|2
|Marissa Boyle
|eXp Realty
|Charlotte, NC
|185
|3
|Amy Ruzick
|RE/MAX Results
|Minneapolis, MN
|95
|4
|Oscar Garcia
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolina Premier Properties
|Wilmington, NC
|83
|5
|Christina Asbury
|Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage
|Sneads Ferry, NC
|81.3
|6
|Vianah Seamon
|Coldwell Banker Carroll Realty
|Panama City, FL
|76
|7
|Robert Dawson
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Dawson Ford Garbee & Co., REALTORS®
|Lynchburg, VA
|74
|8
|Jessica Boswell
|eXp Realty
|Burlington, CT
|70.5
|9
|Mark Zipperer
|RE/MAX Next
|Chicago, IL
|66
|10
|Brian Sharp
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty
|Vandalia, OH
|64
|11
|Ryan Ziltner
|EXIT Professional Real Estate
|Monroe, WI
|64
|12
|Blair Myers
|Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers
|McDonough, GA
|61
|13
|Jeremy Fain
|Greenwood King Properties
|Houston, TX
|61
|14
|Jill Moylan
|Home Advantage Realty
|Columbia, SC
|61
|15
|Danii Sedillo
|Keller Williams Realty El Paso
|El Paso, TX
|57
|16
|Michael Wright
|EXIT Inspired Real Estate
|Middleburg, FL
|57
|17
|Joe Gerber
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Chicago, IL
|57
|18
|Elaine Montgomery
|Murney Associates, Realtors
|Springfield, MO
|56
|19
|Barry Kramer
|Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Choice Realty
|Scarsdale, NY
|54
|20
|David Dorman
|CENTURY 21 Professional Group
|Ocoee, FL
|53.3
|21
|Peter Klebenow
|RE/MAX First Choice
|Baltimore, MD
|53
|22
|Sacha Blanchet
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Phoenix, AZ
|52.1
|23
|Susan Kliesen
|RE/MAX Center
|Duluth, GA
|52
|24
|Bryan Guarnieri
|Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston
|Chapel Hill, NC
|51
|25
|Amber Durand
|Patterson-Schwartz Real Estate
|Chesapeake City, MD
|51
|26
|Andrew Manning
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
|Sherman Oaks, CA
|49
|27
|David Saint Germain
|Metro Homes Market
|Inver Grove Heights, MN
|50
|28
|Laura Kaplan
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Exton, PA
|48
|29
|Jennifer Weaver
|Keller Williams Realty Gulf Coast
|Pensacola, FL
|47.5
|30
|Andrew Madrid
|Keller Williams Realty Maui
|Kailua Kona, HI
|45.5
|31
|Joe Weltner
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Pittsburgh, PA
|44
|32
|Nick Bowler
|RE/MAX Advantage
|Chelan, WA
|44
|33
|Tracy Kasper
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Silverhawk Realty
|Caldwell, ID
|44
|34
|Zak Szymanski
|RE/MAX Realty Professionals
|Bloomington, IN
|43
|35
|Chelsea Steen
|Your Castle Real Estate
|Edgewater, CO
|43
|36
|Wendy Storch
|Sotheby’s International Realty
|San Francisco, CA
|42
|37
|Kira Witherwax
|RE/MAX North Country
|Plattsburgh, NY
|41
|38
|Steve Porzio
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Spring Lake, NJ
|41
|39
|Bryan Beene
|Sotheby’s International Realty
|Houston, TX
|41
|40
|Brennen Clouse
|Real Broker LLC
|Seattle, CA
|40.5
|41
|Chris Toomey
|Keller Williams Realty Professionals
|Oakland Park, FL
|40.5
|42
|Job Hammond
|Dash Realty
|Austin, TX
|40
|43
|Wendy Tanson
|Nest Realty
|Durham, NC
|40
|44
|Kelly McBartlett
|The Group Real Estate
|Fort Collins, CO
|40
|45
|Erin Stumpf
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Sacramento, CA
|39.2
|46
|Scott Bryant
|Keller Williams Realty Sonoran Living
|Scottsdale, AZ
|39
|47
|Babs De Lay
|Urban Utah Homes & Estates
|Salt Lake City, UT
|39
|48
|John Young
|RE/MAX Excellence Realty
|Silver Spring, MD
|38
|49
|Donna Davids
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|South Easton, MA
|35.6
|50
|David Merrick
|Coldwell Banker Bain
|Vancouver, WA
|35.3
INDIVIDUAL SALES VOLUME
|Rank
|Name
|Company
|City, State
|Volume
|1
|Shirley Gary
|Ansley Christie’s Real Estate
|Atlanta, GA
|$191,421,755
|2
|Andrew Manning
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
|Sherman Oaks, CA
|$116,425,626
|3
|Wendy Storch
|Sotheby’s International Realty
|San Francisco, CA
|$88,138,534
|4
|Marissa Boyle
|eXp Realty
|Charlotte, NC
|$65,976,689
|5
|Herman Chan
|Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty
|Berkeley, CA
|$59,777,024
|6
|Roxann Taylor
|Engel & Völkers Dallas Southlake
|Southlake, TX
|$57,272,004
|7
|Kevin Fuller
|William Raveis
|Naples, FL
|$54,649,450
|8
|Holly Barr
|Compass
|Silicon Valley, CA
|$42,151,998
|9
|Brennen Clouse
|Real Broker LLC
|Seattle, CA
|$39,768,625
|10
|Brett Caviness
|Compass
|Menlo Park, CA
|$38,828,000
|11
|Kelly McBartlett
|The Group Real Estate
|Fort Collins, CO
|$36,038,568
|12
|Tracy Kasper
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Silverhawk Realty
|Caldwell, ID
|$35,330,917
|13
|Kathy Hidy
|Keller Williams Capital Realty
|Miami, FL
|$33,683,000
|14
|Bryan Beene
|Sotheby’s International Realty
|Houston, TX
|$33,390,717
|15
|Caroline Haines
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
|Coronado, CA
|$32,526,000
|16
|Angela Boyer-Stump
|Sotheby’s International Realty
|Bridgehampton, NY
|$32,027,484
|17
|Geoff Hamill
|Wheeler Steffen Sotheby’s International Realty
|Claremont, CA
|$31,350,055
|18
|Amy Ruzick
|RE/MAX Results
|Minneapolis, MN
|$29,491,000
|19
|Mark Zipperer
|RE/MAX Next
|Chicago, IL
|$28,376,800
|20
|Sacha Blanchet
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Phoenix, AZ
|$28,141,469
|21
|Derek Essary
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Gilroy, CA
|$27,823,000
|22
|Nick Bowler
|RE/MAX Advantage
|Chelan, WA
|$27,500,511
|23
|Sean Galligan
|Avenue 8
|Beverly Hills, CA
|$27,092,000
|24
|Steve Porzio
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Spring Lake, NJ
|$26,992,708
|25
|Babs De Lay
|Urban Utah Homes & Estates
|Salt Lake City, UT
|$26,891,950
|26
|Robert Dawson
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Dawson Ford Garbee & Co., REALTORS®
|Lynchburg, VA
|$26,480,667
|27
|John Rouse
|Sotheby’s International Realty
|Pacific Grove, CA
|$26,267,166
|28
|Shannon Shue
|Keller Williams Advisors Realty
|Marina del Rey, CA
|$25,533,000
|29
|Chelsea Steen
|Your Castle Real Estate
|Edgewater, CO
|$24,984,730
|30
|Frank Snodgrass
|TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
|Washington, DC
|$24,718,370
|31
|Garrett Chan
|Compass
|Los Angeles, CA
|$24,101,486
|32
|Susan Kliesen
|RE/MAX Center
|Duluth, GA
|$23,973,077
|33
|Zach Krasman
|Compass
|Los Angeles, CA
|$23,905,695
|34
|David Dorman
|CENTURY 21 Professional Group
|Ocoee, FL
|$23,851,412
|35
|Erin Stumpf
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Sacramento, CA
|$23,486,357
|36
|Jessica Boswell
|eXp Realty
|Burlington, CT
|$23,476,000
|37
|Jill Moylan
|Home Advantage Realty
|Columbia, SC
|$23,041,227
|38
|Laura Kaplan
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Exton, PA
|$22,778,326
|39
|Daintrie Zega
|Summit Sotheby’s International Realty
|Park City, UT
|$22,727,046
|40
|Mark Taylor
|Allen Tate/Beverly-Hanks Realtors
|Asheville, NC
|$22,705,588
|41
|Kevin Kropp
|Vanguard Properties
|San Francisco, CA
|$22,307,400
|42
|Vianah Seamon
|Coldwell Banker Carroll Realty
|Panama City, FL
|$22,287,516
|43
|Scott Bryant
|Keller Williams Realty Sonoran Living
|Scottsdale, AZ
|$21,883,385
|44
|Michael Tessaro
|Intero Real Estate Services
|Pleasanton, CA
|$21,801,416
|45
|Symantha Rodriguez
|LIV Sotheby’s International Realty
|Denver, CO
|$21,201,436
|46
|Jamie Roth
|Engel & Völkers Chicago North Shore
|Winnetka, IL
|$21,142,792
|47
|John Young
|RE/MAX Excellence Realty
|Silver Spring, MD
|$20,875,797
|48
|Wendy Tanson
|Nest Realty
|Durham, NC
|$20,653,500
|49
|Job Hammond
|Dash Realty
|Austin, TX
|$20,490,676
|50
|Amber Durand
|Patterson-Schwartz Real Estate
|Chesapeake City, MD
|$20,269,998
TEAM SIDES
|Rank
|Team Lead
|Team Name
|Company
|City, State
|Sides
|1
|Gregory Erlanger and Michael Zinicola
|The EZ Referral Network
|Keller Williams Citywide
|Westlake, OH
|1,280
|2
|Stephen Cooley
|Stephen Cooley Real Estate Group
|Stephen Cooley Real Estate
|Rock Hill, SC
|750
|3
|Mark Pattison
|PorchLight Realty Group
|eXp Realty
|San Diego, CA
|601
|4
|Steven Norris II
|Norris Team
|eXp Realty
|Cary, NC
|460
|5
|Alex Milshteyn
|Alex Milshteyn Real Estate Associates
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Ann Arbor, MI
|350
|6
|Samantha Tov
|Portfolio Real Estate
|Portfolio Real Estate
|Elk Grove, CA
|350
|7
|Kasey Jorgenson
|Jorgenson Group
|Keller Williams Realty Round Rock
|Round Rock, TX
|251
|8
|Darin Stephens
|Stone & Story Real Estate Group
|Stone & Story Real Estate Group
|Topeka, KS
|242
|9
|Mark Siwiec
|Mark Siwiec Team
|Keller Williams Realty Greater Rochester
|Rochester, NY
|220
|10
|Brady Sandahl
|Brady Sandahl Real Estate Group
|Keller Williams Palm Springs
|Palm Springs, CA
|202
|11
|Brooks Ballard
|Brooks Ballard
|Engel & Völkers Houston
|Houston, TX
|194
|12
|Misty Linn
|Core Realty Collection
|Core Realty Collection
|Columbus, OH
|177
|13
|Angie Ripley
|Ripley Team
|Engel & Völkers Kansas City – Leawood
|Leawood, KS
|161
|14
|Jeff Anderson
|Anderson Real Estate Group
|eXp Realty
|Long Beach, CA
|151
|15
|Chris Schlenkerman
|Collaborative HOME SALES Group
|RE/MAX Crossroads Properties
|Rocky River, OH
|148
|16
|Bob McCranie
|Texas Pride Realty Group
|HomeSmart Stars
|Plano, TX
|148
|17
|Tim Hur/Helen Nguyen
|Tim Hur and Helen Nguyen Team
|Point Honors and Associates, Realtors
|Duluth, GA
|141
|18
|Jason Moore
|Sells Moore Team
|RE/MAX Legends
|Buford, GA
|140
|19
|Wendy Papasan
|Papasan Properties Group
|Keller Williams Realty Texas Statewide Brokerage
|Austin, TX
|140
|20
|Zac Pasmanick
|The Zac Team
|RE/MAX Metro Atlanta Cityside
|Atlanta, GA
|139
|21
|Jeremiah Kobelka
|The JFKLIVING Team
|Keller Williams Realty Cherry Hill
|Cherry Hill, NJ
|133
|22
|Heather Stotts
|The Hustle & Heart Group
|RE/MAX Collective
|Largo, FL
|132
|23
|Billy Shugart
|Shugart Realty Group
|Keller Williams SouthPark
|Charlotte, NC
|129
|24
|Tracy Williams
|The Alliance Group
|TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
|Mclean, VA
|127.7
|25
|Seth Task
|Task Team
|Professional Realty
|Moreland Hills, OH
|127
|26
|Lorenzo C Murray
|Your Home Team at HUNT Real Estate ERA
|HUNT Real Estate ERA
|Slingerlands, NY
|125
|27
|Michael Kaslow
|The Michael Kaslow Team
|Keller Williams Realty Integrity Lakes
|Minneapolis, MN
|119.4
|28
|Kimberly Davis
|THE KIMBERLY DAVIS GROUP
|Keller Williams Plano
|Plano, TX
|116
|29
|Blake Landry
|Keyfinders Group
|RE/MAX Alliance
|Huntsville, AL
|114
|30
|David Bediz
|Bediz Group
|Keller Williams Capitol Properties
|Washington, DC
|114
|31
|Simon Westfall-Kwong
|Simon Westfall-Kwong Real Estate Group
|Keller Williams Realty Premier Properties
|Summit, NJ
|112
|32
|Vikki Grodner
|Hospitality Network Group
|Keller Williams Realty Tuscaloosa
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|111.5
|33
|John Whitesell
|Team Whitesell
|Keller Williams Realty, Atlantic Partners St. Augustine
|St. Augustine, FL
|111
|34
|Scott Curcio
|Scott Curcio Residential
|Baird & Warner
|Chicago, IL
|103
|35
|Carly Sablotny
|The Sablotny Team
|Keller Williams Living
|Solon, OH
|101.3
|36
|Renee Peres
|Arrow Group
|Compass
|Washington, DC
|99
|37
|Lisa Morales
|Team Morales
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|West Chester, OH
|98.9
|38
|John Hatcher
|The Hatcher Group
|Keller Williams Realty Greater Portland
|Portland, ME
|97.6
|39
|Jac Smith
|Jac Smith Group
|Keller Williams St. Pete Realty
|St. Petersburg, FL
|97
|40
|Amber Fawcett
|Amber Fawcett Group
|RE/MAX Tri Star
|Knoxville, TN
|91
|41
|Kath Hammerseng
|Sohus Real Estate Group
|Edina Realty
|Minneapolis, MN
|90.3
|42
|Clay Byrne
|Byrne Real Estate Group
|Keller Williams Realty Southwest Market Center
|Austin, TX
|87.7
|43
|Pattee McInerney
|The MAC Group
|RE/MAX One
|Prince Frederick, MD
|85
|44
|Emily Fraser
|The Emily Fraser Team
|Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty
|Pittsburgh, PA
|84
|45
|Lisa Phair
|Lisa Phair & Associates
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|West Chester, OH
|84
|46
|Ryan Cannon
|Ferrill & Cannon
|RE/MAX Traders Unlimited
|Peoria, IL
|83
|47
|Traci Palmero
|The Palmero HOME Team
|RE/MAX Best Choice
|Festus, MO
|82
|48
|Dawn Riley
|The Riley Team
|RE/MAX One
|Prince Frederick, MD
|82
|49
|Gregg Klar
|Gregg’s Team
|Keller Williams Lake Travis
|Austin, TX
|78.5
|50
|Cole Barrows
|VanDerostyne & Co.
|Keller Williams Realty Integrity Edina
|Edina, MN
|78
TEAM VOLUME
|Rank
|Team Lead
|Team Name
|Company
|City, State
|Volume
|1
|Mark Pattison
|PorchLight Realty Group
|eXp Realty
|San Diego, CA
|$431,649,406
|2
|Gregory Erlanger and Michael Zinicola
|The EZ Referral Network
|Keller Williams Citywide
|Westlake, OH
|$383,122,675
|3
|Stephen Cooley
|Stephen Cooley Real Estate Group
|Stephen Cooley Real Estate
|Rock Hill, SC
|$263,491,797
|4
|Brady Sandahl
|Brady Sandahl Real Estate Group
|Keller Williams Palm Springs
|Palm Springs, CA
|$210,211,614
|5
|Samantha Tov
|Portfolio Real Estate
|Portfolio Real Estate
|Elk Grove, CA
|$204,611,502
|6
|Alex Milshteyn
|Alex Milshteyn Real Estate Associates
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Ann Arbor, MI
|$188,249,033
|7
|Steven Norris II
|Norris Team
|eXp Realty
|Cary, NC
|$185,576,774
|8
|Kasey Jorgenson
|Jorgenson Group
|Keller Williams Realty Round Rock
|Round Rock, TX
|$130,015,668
|9
|Jeff Anderson
|Anderson Real Estate Group
|eXp Realty
|Long Beach, CA
|$118,934,082
|10
|Tracy Williams
|The Alliance Group
|TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
|Mclean, VA
|$115,000,000
|11
|Simon Westfall-Kwong
|Simon Westfall-Kwong Real Estate Group
|Keller Williams Realty Premier Properties
|Summit, NJ
|$108,058,959
|12
|David Bediz
|Bediz Group
|Keller Williams Capitol Properties
|Washington, DC
|$86,267,857
|13
|Mark Siwiec
|Mark Siwiec Team
|Keller Williams Realty Greater Rochester
|Rochester, NY
|$85,791,489
|14
|Renee Peres
|Arrow Group
|Compass
|Washington, DC
|$79,297,709
|15
|Todd Armstrong
|Todd Armstrong & Associates
|Compass
|San Diego, CA
|$74,740,309
|16
|Wendy Papasan
|Papasan Properties Group
|Keller Williams Realty Texas Statewide Brokerage
|Austin, TX
|$72,824,607
|17
|Jennifer Ames
|Ames Group Chicago
|Engel & Völkers Chicago
|Chicago, IL
|$67,829,974
|18
|Zac Pasmanick
|The Zac Team
|RE/MAX Metro Atlanta Cityside
|Atlanta, GA
|$66,766,967
|19
|John Solaegui
|Haven Group
|Compass
|San Francisco, CA
|$66,613,565
|20
|Jac Smith
|Jac Smith Group
|Keller Williams St. Pete Realty
|St. Petersburg, FL
|$66,524,435
|21
|Angie Ripley
|Ripley Team
|Engel & Völkers Kansas City – Leawood
|Leawood, KS
|$65,141,736
|22
|Kale Corey
|Elevated Living
|Elevated Living
|Kirkland, WA
|$63,868,908
|23
|Billy Shugart
|Shugart Realty Group
|Keller Williams SouthPark
|Charlotte, NC
|$62,389,579
|24
|Tim Hur/Helen Nguyen
|Tim Hur and Helen Nguyen Team
|Point Honors and Associates, Realtors
|Duluth, GA
|$62,332,861
|25
|Clay Byrne
|Byrne Real Estate Group
|Keller Williams Realty Southwest Market Center
|Austin, TX
|$61,542,826
|26
|Brooks Ballard
|Brooks Ballard
|Engel & Völkers Houston
|Houston, TX
|$59,299,565
|27
|David Oliphant
|Ocean Blue Real Estate
|Ocean Blue Real Estate
|Half Moon Bay, CA
|$59,285,840
|28
|Jason Moore
|Sells Moore Team
|RE/MAX Legends
|Buford, GA
|$58,820,783
|29
|Doug Goss
|The Goss Real Estate Group
|KW Bay Area Estates – Los Gatos
|Los Gatos, CA
|$58,478,455
|30
|John Hatcher
|The Hatcher Group
|Keller Williams Realty Greater Portland
|Portland, ME
|$58,364,514
|31
|Kimberly Davis
|THE KIMBERLY DAVIS GROUP
|Keller Williams Plano
|Plano, TX
|$57,163,814
|32
|Chris Clark
|Clark + Yohay Group
|Compass
|Oakland, CA
|$52,151,381
|33
|Michael Kaslow
|The Michael Kaslow Team
|Keller Williams Realty Integrity Lakes
|Minneapolis, MN
|$51,276,944
|34
|Darin Stephens
|Stone & Story Real Estate Group
|Stone & Story Real Estate Group
|Topeka, KS
|$50,535,341
|35
|Jeremiah F, Kobelka
|The JFKLIVING Team
|Keller Williams Realty Cherry Hill
|Cherry Hill, NJ
|$50,012,141
|36
|Heather Stotts
|The Hustle & Heart Group
|RE/MAX Collective
|Largo, FL
|$49,156,781
|37
|Misty Linn
|Core Realty Collection
|Core Realty Collection
|Columbus, OH
|$48,395,592
|38
|Grant Muller
|Grant Muller Group
|Compass
|Denver, CO
|$48,038,423
|39
|Bob McCranie
|Texas Pride Realty Group
|HomeSmart Stars
|Plano, TX
|$47,009,430
|40
|Jack Gaughan
|The Gaughan Team
|RE/MAX Choice Properties
|Nashville, TN
|$46,127,831
|41
|John Whitesell
|Team Whitesell
|Keller Williams Realty, Atlantic Partners St. Augustine
|St. Augustine, FL
|$45,839,497
|42
|Breylan Deal-Eriksen
|Deal & Company Real Estate
|Deal & Company Real Estate
|Portland, OR
|$44,689,096
|43
|Scott Curcio
|Scott Curcio Residential
|Baird & Warner
|Chicago, IL
|$43,531,430
|44
|Chris Schlenkerman
|Collaborative HOME SALES Group
|RE/MAX Crossroads Properties
|Rocky River, OH
|$42,009,338
|45
|Cole Barrows
|VanDerostyne & Co.
|Keller Williams Realty Integrity Edina
|Edina, MN
|$41,051,011
|46
|Michael Brink
|Brink Realty Group
|Keller Williams Urban Dallas
|Dallas, TX
|$40,882,964
|47
|Megan Evans
|Megan Evans
|Compass
|Lake Tahoe, CA
|$40,543,325
|48
|Kristin Francis
|The Kristin Francis Team
|KW Metro Center Arlington
|Arlington, VA
|$40,514,780
|49
|John Mayer
|MAYER TEAM
|Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Journey
|Bentonville, AR
|$39,997,546
|50
|Gregg Klar
|Gregg’s Team
|Keller Williams Lake Travis
|Austin, TX
|$39,625,324