LeadingRE’s Jessica Edgerton to speak at Gathering of Eagles

Company training can feel like a drag, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Properly curated training sessions can be a great way to build company culture, create lasting relationships and improve the industry as a whole. Real estate leaders who need to re-vamp the way they approach training in their organizations shouldn’t miss Jessica Edgerton’s CEO Playbook at Gathering of Eagles.

Jessica Edgerton is the executive vice president of operations and corporate counsel at LeadingRE.

Edgerton is sharing her insider knowledge during the CEO Playbook, “How to Structure Training for Today’s Industry Challenges.” New to Gathering of Eagles this year, the CEO Playbooks are off-the-record, rapid-fire sessions with today’s top real estate leaders. These industry professionals will share their core services, brokerage valuation, technology and strategy best practices with attendees.

For Edgerton, overcoming the housing industry’s challenges starts with properly trained employees. During her CEO Playbook, Edgerton will share her best practices for structuring training to fit today’s challenges and agents’ needs. Her experience in risk management, learning and development at LeadingRE have armed her with the knowledge for the job. Today’s housing industry professionals must be set up for success. That means training them on technology, strong referral strategies and methods to cope with a tight market.

When she isn’t overseeing industry relations and legal risk for the company, Edgerton is hosting Risky Minute, LeadingRE’s risk management series and co-hosting Million Dollar Question, LeadingRE’s podcast.



To register for Gathering of Eagles 2023, click here. HW+ members receive special deals on conference registrations. And, don’t forget to lock in the exclusive Gathering of Eagles room rate by May 18. This conference is the must-attend event of 2023 for real estate presidents, senior leaders, and broker-owners. Also presenting CEO Playbooks with Edgerton are Rory Golod, Stephanie Anton and Nick Bailey.