Lawsuit accusing NAR and president of racial and sexual harassment is withdrawn

A little over a week after a former National Association of Realtors’ employee filed a lawsuit accusing the trade group racial and sexual discrimination and alleging that NAR president Kenny Parcell harassed female employees, the plaintiff filed a motion to dismiss the suit with prejudice on Thursday.

In her original complaint, Janelle Brevard, the plaintiff, claimed she was fired from her position as NAR’s chief storyteller after breaking off a relationship with Parcell in June 2022 and speaking to lawyers about his alleged sexual harassment.

The complaint also argues that Brevard, who is Black, was singled out due to her race.

“NAR prides itself on being a welcoming and inclusive environment for all our employees,” Mantill Williams, NAR’s vice president of communications, wrote in an email after the case was first filed. “It is our practice to fully investigate all claims that are brought to our attention and take action, as warranted. We reject the claims filed in this lawsuit and we will vigorously defend against them.”

NAR confirmed the withdrawal of the case via email, but declined to provide further information on why the lawsuit was dismissed so quickly.

According to legal documents, this was not the first time Parcell, who was not named as a defendant in the case, was investigated for allegations of sexual harassment. Three other women had previously met with attorneys to discuss allegations that include “sending lewd text messages and photos, forcibly placing a female staff member’s hands on his genitals and publicly berating and refusing to work with a pregnant staff member.”

In her complaint, Brevard stated that her relationship with Parcell began when he was serving as NAR’s president-elect and it involved “sexually explicit conversations as well as Parcell’s request for sexual favors.”

Brevard also stated that she had “various text messages, photos and other items evidencing the sexual relationship” with Parcell, as well as evidence that in June 2022, when Brevard told Parcell she no longer wished to continue the relationship, that he “threatened to retaliate.”

NAR previously said that it had hired an independent third party to investigate Brevard’s allegations against Parcell and, based on the findings, “rejected the claims filed in this lawsuit.” Further details were not provided.

The attorney for the plaintiff did not return a request for comment by the time of publication.