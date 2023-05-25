LandVest expands into coastal towns in Maine and New Hampshire

LandVest | Christie’s International Real Estate, a real estate firm in New England, announced on Thursday its expansion into the northeast coastal towns of Portsmouth, New Hampshire and York Harbor, Maine.

“We’re pleased to bring LandVest | Christie’s International Real Estate to Portsmouth & York, two of the Northeast’s most beloved resort destinations,” said Slater Anderson, LandVest managing director of real estate. “Through the new locations, we look forward to bringing our bespoke service, best-in-class marketing, and worldwide network to buyers and sellers in the region.”

These two seacoast locations, situated approximately 10 miles apart, are highly sought-after year-round and summer destinations for city dwellers along the East Coast, including New York and Boston. This move is a natural extension for LandVest, which opened a flagship office in Boston earlier this year.

New LandVest brokers Jane Chase and Jim Nadeau will oversee the two offices, with the Portsmouth office set to open on May 24 and the York Harbor office on June 7. Chase and Nadeau, who have a proven track record of marketing and selling numerous significant and record-breaking properties, recently joined LandVest to support the firm’s expansion along the northeast seacoast.

“The depth, experience, and collaboration of the entire LandVest | Christie’s International Real Estate organization is a powerful asset for sellers and buyers along the southern Maine and New Hampshire seacoasts,” said Chase. “These new offices are indicative of our commitment to bringing sound advice and exceptional results to the market.”

Portsmouth, the oldest settlement in New Hampshire, has recently been recognized as one of the top places to live in the state due to its high standard of living, rich history, and excellent value. Situated on the Piscataqua River, the city dates back to 1623 and is currently celebrating its 400th anniversary.

Just a short distance up the coast in Maine, the town of York offers three 18-hole golf clubs, four sandy beaches, a marina, and Mount Agamenticus. The town encompasses the villages of York Village, York Harbor, York Beach, and Cape Neddick.

Founded in 1968, LandVest, an exclusive affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is a leading provider of real estate marketing, sales, and consulting services. As LandVest expanded to meet the needs of its clients, it emerged as a leader in the luxury residential marketplace. With residential brokerage operations in Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and New York’s Adirondack region, LandVest specializes in offering buyers, sellers, and fiduciaries the information and services needed to achieve exceptional results.

LandVest is one of the largest independent real estate firms in New England, boasting a residential sales volume of over $800 million in 2022, as well as timberland sales volume exceeding $1.2 billion. The brokerage initially focused on advising individuals, institutions, family offices, and fiduciaries in complex real estate transactions, including timberland and conservation land acquisitions and dispositions.

In 2022, LandVest’s average residential transaction exceeded $2.1 million. Last year, the firm sold the two most expensive homes in Maine and is currently listing the Tiffany Ayer Mansion, the only completely Tiffany-designed home in the world, located in Boston.

For more than 30 years, Christie’s International Real Estate has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world. Through its invitation-only affiliate network spanning nearly 50 countries and territories, Christie’s International Real Estate offers services to a global clientele in the luxury segment of the residential property market.

