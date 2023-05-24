Lake Homes Realty takes on the beach

Lake Homes Realty is taking on the beach. The ownership team behind the lake-focused real estate brokerage is launching Beach Homes Realty, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

According to the release, the beach property-focused firm will simplify the search process for beachfront, beach view, and beach access homes and lots.

“Our company has been a leader in niche real estate for more than 10 years and specializes in helping connect buyers and sellers with dream homes on or near the water,” Glenn S. Phillips, the CEO and chief economic analyst of Beach Homes Realty, said in a statement. “Lake Homes Realty has grown into the largest lake-focused real estate brokerage in the country. Beach Homes Realty was the natural progression in connecting buyers and sellers in specific niche markets. Beach-Homes.com is an advanced tool to simplify these searches. From coastal lots in quiet beach communities to spectacular multimillion dollar estates in Miami, Beach-Homes.com has something for anyone who has dreamed of living the beach life.”

The brokerage’s website, Beach-Home.com, currently features more than 68,000 coastal properties in 14 states including, Florida, Texas, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Maryland, Massachusetts, Alabama, Delaware, Virginia, Connecticut, Louisiana, Georgia and New Hampshire.

“Beach Homes Realty accesses MLS data from these 14 states each day, so those searching beach homes and lots will have the latest offerings,” Phillips said. “Instead of having to search separate websites or navigate through non-coastal properties, we merged our targeting technology expertise and niche real estate specialization to streamline the process. This beach niche emphasis benefits serious shoppers, as well as those simply dreaming of owning a vacation home. Information on these beach communities and beach property search tools could have you walking in the sand before you know it.”

Over half of the listings (nearly 42,000 properties) are in Florida, spread across 185 beach communities.

“As of now, the Miami area is clearly the most expensive area for beach homes and lots among our 14 states,” Phillips said. “For those wanting the ultimate beach home experience, Miami’s Star Island offers the most expensive property – a 9,747 square-foot home with six bedrooms and nine baths for $37.5 million and a .92-acre lot next door for an additional $37 million.”

Beach Homes Realty is planning to expand to additional states in the future, according to Phillips.

In early April, Lake Homes Realty moved its headquarters to Hoover, Alabama and hired former Zillow and Pacaso executives to fill growth-related leadership roles. Lake Homes Realty currently operates brokerages in 34 states.