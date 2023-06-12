Jason Mitchell on building a lender referral brokerage

In today’s RealTrending, Jason Mitchell, CEO of Jason Mitchell Group in Scottsdale, Arizona shares the success secrets behind his non-traditional real estate brokerage model.

Mitchell’s company is built around servicing organizations through partnerships with lenders such as Zillow, Rocket Homes, Quicken Loans and Bank of America. Knowing that these companies are expecting top-notch service from his agents, Mitchell developed a unique model and training program to do just that.

Here is a small preview of today’s interview with Jason. The transcript below has been lightly edited for length and clarity:

Tracey Velt: There’s a couple who who sell near my neighborhood, and their kids went to school with my kids. Every time they call they act like I’m a stranger. Well, I’m not going to use you if you don’t even realize that our kids went to school together. I would expect them to know that. I just think those are just small little things that you can just note in your database. That’s all you need to remember that Jason Mitchell: That what’s will always hold true in my opinion. You can dominate a local area and be very, very successful. You don’t need to be the best in the state, the best in your county, the best in your city. You can take you can take a couple neighborhoods and you can make an entire lifetime of living if you’re willing to go to that neighborhood. It doesn’t matter where you live. If you say I want to dominate this area where I live and you actually spend time, effort, and energy, and you’re doing open houses there, your marketing campaigns, newsletters, churches, and events. Yeah, it’s not going to happen in a year. But you’ll start to get business within that year. What ends up happening is that it takes one or two or three listings, a couple sales, and people start to pay attention because you’re telling them to pay attention. And then you can slowly start to take over these areas. It’s consistency. But you to this day, when you look at the best realtors in in an area, most of them have an area they specialize in still to this day.

The RealTrending podcast features the brightest minds in real estate. Every week, brokerage leaders, top agents, team leaders, and industry experts share their success secrets, trends, and lessons learned navigating this ever-changing industry. Hosted by Tracey Velt and produced by Elissa Branch.