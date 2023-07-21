AgentBrokerage

Indie brokerage Trompeter Real Estate joins SERHANT.

The New-Jersey- based brokerage is the third independent brokerage to join SERHANT in recent months

Trompeter Real Estate, a boutique brokerage in Jersey City, has joined Ryan Serhant’s eponymous brokerage SERHANT.

Co-founded by Mark Trompeter and Enrique Napoles, Trompeter Real Estate is the third independent brokerage to join SERHANT. in the last couple of months. Prakas Real Estate, led by Christian Prakas in Florida, as well as Bowes Real Estate, led by Christopher Bowes in South Carolina, joined earlier this year.

“We are finding that independent brokerages across the country have all resisted joining other major firms, but they are finding alignment with us,” said Ryan Serhant, founder, CEO and broker of SERHANT. in a statement. “We enable independent brokerages to achieve milestones far beyond that of traditional real estate brands. It is in our DNA to support the building of these brokerages completely, by empowering their own brand and aiding them in reaching their growth goals every step of the way.”

With the addition of Trompeter Real Estate, SERHANT. continues its national expansion only two years after the company’s launch. It now has a presence in six markets – Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina and Connecticut.

Trompeter covers Jersey City, Hoboken, Bayonne and Weehawken, known as New Jersey’s “Gold Coast.” 

“We were ready for growth and our expansion – and we were already using Sell it Like Serhant for our digital education and coaching,” said Napoles in a statement. “Joining SERHANT. offers us a future-focused brokerage, a proven way to build our brand, and tools and tech to allow us to focus more on our own expansion.”

