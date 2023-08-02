Indie brokerage Nationwide Real Estate Executives joins eXp Realty

Daryl Owen, the founder of top California independent brokerage Nationwide Real Estate Executives, is joining eXp Realty and taking 200 agents along with him.

In 2022, his team closed $887 million in sales on 1,091 transactions, with an average home price of $740,000, eXp said in a statement Wednesday. RealTrends couldn’t independently confirm those figures; NRE has not submitted data to the RealTrends brokerage rankings since 2019.

In a statement, Owen said he grew NRE from one agent in 2011 to 1,000 agents less than a decade later. He built his independent brokerage by attaching it to his real estate school.

“It’s one of the reasons why I like eXp. I have all this talent and all these students that I can plug into eXp systems,” Owen said in a statement.

In addition to the brokerage, Owen also owns a property management company, an escrow firm, a commercial real estate arm and a design-and-construction firm.

According to eXp, Daryl Ramon Casaus, an eXp agent, was key in the recruitment process.

“We looked at other companies to merge or buy us and ultimately we went with eXp. It’s our mission to be a vehicle of opportunity for our people. As a guiding principle to our decision, eXp feeds into this mission.”



Owen cited the brand’s revenue share model, network size and collaboration opportunities as reasons for making the jump.

In the most recent RealTrends 500 rankings, eXp was the largest brokerage in America by transaction sides at 397,138 and $159 billion in sales volume.