Gary Glass joins Christie’s International Real Estate

Christie’s International Real Estate announced today that Gary Glass, a steward in the real estate industry, will be joining the brokerage and will be based in the new Brentwood office.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gary Glass to our team at AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate,” said Aaron Kirman, founder and CEO of AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate. “With an exceptional reputation and an unmatched sales record, his expertise and dedication are undeniable. His decision to join our brokerage underscores the alignment of our brokerage’s philosophy with his values.”

Glass, who has a real estate transaction sales record surpassing $1 billion, previously spent over three decades with Berkshire Hathaway, where he consistently ranked among their top 100 agents worldwide.

“Discovering your dream for living is the heart of everything I do,” said Glass.

Over the last several decades, Glass has facilitated countless high-profile transactions and attracted a noteworthy client base.

His current portfolio includes properties such as 14330 W. Sunset Blvd, listed at $34.5 million, 219 Homewood Road at nearly $21 million, 11507 Orum Road at over $18 million, 388 Homewood at nearly $17 million, and 405 S Cliffwood at nearly $13 million.

Glass has also received numerous awards and rankings throughout his career, including multiple recognitions from Chairman’s Circle Diamond Award and the Prudential Legend 10-Year Award.

Glass brings a unique perspective to his work, shaped by his upbringing in Zimbabwe and South Africa, his time in New York, and his eventual move to Los Angeles. This diverse background enhances his ability to connect with a wide range of clients.

As a long-time Brentwood resident, Glass has an extensive knowledge of the Westside market and a deep understanding of the community’s qualities and offerings.

This content was generated using AI and was edited by RealTrends’ editors.