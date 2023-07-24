GameChanger Steve DuBrueler on finding success with an on-staff recruiter

Today’s RealTrending features Coldwell Banker Premier CEO and Founder Steve DuBrueler, whose company grew 76% by transaction sides over the past five years. Due to that growth, he was named a 2023 RealTrends GameChanger.

Much of DuBrueler’s firm’s growth was attributed to strategic mergers and acquisitions; however, recruiting and attracting new agents is his focus today. Find out some of the lessons learned hiring an in-house recruiter and how he determined it was time to add another.

DuBrueler notes that that only job he was ever fired from was with Coldwell Banker and how that motivated him to the success he has today, ironically with the same brand.

Here is a small preview of today’s interview with Steve. The transcript below has been lightly edited for length and clarity:

Tracey Velt: You’ve been through many market ups and downs. What have you learned through those? What have been your moments throughout your career, where you changed course, developed a new product or changed the way you were doing business? Steve DuBrueler: My big moment was actually in the ’08 saga. I had an incredibly robust office, I saw some of the best agents I’ve ever seen in the business lose things like their houses and their cars. And not because they just had bad money management; they may have got sick, or they may have had a situation where their spouse lost their job. Just really bad situations. And I made a decision after that. I won’t ever have an agent again that will not have the opportunity to build wealth and take care of themselves. That was my moment. And that was my commitment to make a change to them. Our culture is built around health and wealth so a lot of the value proposition we all offer are around those two things.

The RealTrending podcast features the brightest minds in real estate. Every week, brokerage leaders, top agents, team leaders, and industry experts share their success secrets, trends, and lessons learned navigating this ever-changing industry. Hosted by Tracey Velt and produced by Elissa Branch.