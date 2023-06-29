eXp Realty launches Boost incentive program

eXp Realty, a leading real estate brokerage and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc., has introduced its new Boost program, which is aimed at financially motivating qualifying independent teams and brokerages to join eXp Realty.

The Boost program offers a simplified incentive model. Upon joining eXp Realty, new brokerages can immediately reap the benefits of the partnership, which include stock equity, elimination of overhead costs, minimized brokerage risk and liability, access to brokerage support and operations, agent support and services, revenue share opportunities, and more.

“We’re laser-focused on attracting and retaining the best agents in the business,” Glenn Sanford, founder and CEO of eXp Realty, said. “Boost aligns the interests of independent teams and brokerages with eXp Realty through a shared commitment to our values, culture, and growth goals. Our platform is designed to help individual agents and teams thrive. We understand the pressures that down markets place on independent teams and brokerages, and this program is intended to alleviate that stress and streamline the transition process.”

“eXp Realty is here to help you boost your business with financial incentives while transitioning to our ecosystem,” Michael Valdes, chief growth officer at eXp Realty, said. “Our aligned compensation model, where agents are rewarded for both production and contributions to eXp’s growth, brings more value than ever before.”

Independent teams and brokerages must meet certain criteria in order to qualify for the Boost program. These include cultural alignment with and adherence to the eXp Realty model, having more than 50 agents, and achieving a minimum sales volume of $100 million in the originating country over the previous 12-month fiscal period.

Additional qualifications will be released, and any affiliation with non-independent franchises is prohibited.

Participating teams and brokerages must also demonstrate a commitment to their growth within eXp Realty and engage in revenue share and agent equity programs. The selection and approval of qualifying independent teams and brokerages, as well as the financial incentives offered, are at the discretion of eXp Realty.

“We are always challenging the status quo, especially when it comes to how we support our agents. Our commitment to providing our agents and brokers with a unique and empowering cloud-based platform has been central to our continued growth,” Leo Pareja, eXp Realty’s chief strategy officer, said. “We continue to experience a shift in the market, and our goal is to grow together with independent teams and brokerages interested in joining us.”

eXp World Holdings, Inc. serves as the parent company for eXp Realty, Virbela, and SUCCESS Enterprises. With a presence in over 30 countries, eXp Realty is the world’s largest independent real estate company, boasting more than 88,000 agents. The company’s suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions includes a cloud-based platform powered by Virbela.

This content was generated using AI and was edited by RealTrends’ editors.