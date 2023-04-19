Engel & Völkers expands its Colorado presence

Luxury brokerage Engel & Völkers is expanding its presence in Colorado. On Tuesday, brokerage announced that it is welcoming its latest shop in the Rocky Mountain State.

Located in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, Engel & Völkers Pagosa Springs will be led by Mike and Lauri Heraty.

“The western Rocky Mountains have been a strong foundation for our growth in North America,” Anthony Hitt, the president and CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas, said in a statement. “Engel & Völkers Pagosa Springs is our 12th shop to open in Colorado, and our continued expansion in the region speaks to its increasing popularity among home seekers, both foreign and domestic.”

The Heratys, who have worked in the Pagosa real estate market for over two decades, are the original founders and leaders of the firm that was formerly known as The Source for Pagosa Real Estate.

The shop serves homebuyers and sellers in Pagosa Springs, Bayfield and Durango.

“We’ve long been known throughout the region for our quality of service,” Lauri Heraty, said in a statement. “Beyond real estate, we’ve arranged everything for our clients—from architects and top-tier contractors to private chefs, ski instructors and fly fishing guides—which has set us apart in the market. As our business has evolved and we increasingly work with clients from across the U.S, Europe and Mexico, we recognized the competitive advantages of partnering with Engel & Völkers, which has the connections, tools and technology to deliver best-in-class service.”

“In order to grow while continuing to deliver the highest level of service to clients buying or selling today or three years from now, we needed to align with the best in the industry for unparalleled service, global reach, real estate technologies and brand marketing,” Mike Heraty added.

Nestled in the San Juan mountains and surrounded by 2 million acres of the San Juan National Forest, Pagosa Springs offers buyers the opportunity to purchase luxury homes, mountain ranches, and condos ideal for weekend getaways. The area boasts North America’s largest natural hot springs and is home to Wolf Creek Ski Area.

Since the start of the year, Engel & Völkers has opened several new shops across the country, including two in Ohio and three in North Carolina.