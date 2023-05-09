Distinctive Properties, Commercial Prime acquire Coldwell Mid-America

Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties and Coldwell Banker Commercial Prime Properties announced that they have acquired Coldwell Banker Mid-America, a Chairman’s Circle company for over 32 years.

“We’re excited to welcome Coldwell Banker Mid-America to our team. Their reputation for providing exceptional service to their clients in Central Iowa aligns perfectly with our values and our mission to change lives. Together, we’ll be able to achieve great things,” Todd Conklin, owner of Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties and Commercial Prime Properties, said.

The acquisition creates the 12th-largest Coldwell Banker company in the nation, with a network of over 500 agents and staff serving six states: Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Montana.

Marne Harris, CEO of Coldwell Banker Mid-America, expressed her excitement about the acquisition, stating that “this is an exciting opportunity for all of us, as we join a company that shares our values and commitment to excellence. With their support, we’ll be able to continue to provide comprehensive support to our agents and exceptional service to our clients.”

Coldwell Banker Mid-America is an Iowa-based member of Coldwell Banker Real Estate Corporation. By combining local market expertise and national support services, Coldwell Banker Mid-America offers a full range of premier real estate services.

Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties serves the markets of Grand Junction, Durango, Vail, Steamboat Springs, Telluride, and Montrose, Colorado; Sun Valley and Twin Falls, Idaho; Kansas City, Kansas and Missouri; and Bozeman, Montana. The company has been named the 23rd fastest-growing real estate company in the nation, according to the REAL Trends 500, and is routinely ranked in the annual Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

Coldwell Banker Commercial Prime Properties serves the commercial real estate industry in Grand Junction, CO, and the surrounding areas. The company has been awarded Coldwell Banker Commercial’s “Number 1 Office” award for the state of Colorado each year since 2008 for superior service in the Commercial Real Estate industry.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by RealTrends’ editors.