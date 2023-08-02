DirectOffer partners with Arizona Realtor association

DirectOffer, a marketing and lead generation tool using AI and machine-learning to enhance property listings, has recently reached an agreement with the Arizona Realtors. This partnership aims to provide the Association’s 55,000+ members with discounted access to DirectOffer’s DO AudioTours, a patented technology that transforms static property listing photos into guided multi-language tours of homes.

DO AudioTours offer two methods for listing agents to add audio voice overs to property photos. They can either personalize the AudioTour by recording a 30-second voice over for each listing photo they choose, or they can rely on AudioTours’ natural language processing capability to automatically generate and add descriptions in over 20 languages, both in voice and closed captions. By incorporating multi-language and closed captioning features, the technology enables agents to reach a broader audience while supporting accessibility initiatives such as ADA and DEI.

Dan Pemberton, Arizona Realtors Director of Business Technology and Communications, expressed the organization’s motivation behind partnering with DirectOffer. He stated that the innovative technology aims to break language barriers, cater to a diverse market, and create a more inclusive and immersive home-buying experience for potential buyers. This approach aligns with the Association’s commitment to promoting equal opportunities and greater engagement in the real estate industry.

This content was generated using AI and was edited by HousingWire’s editors.