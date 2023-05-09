D.C.-based Speicher Group joins The Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc. announced on Tuesday that the Speicher Group, a 20-person team led by Peggy Lyn and Chris Speicher, has joined the firm. The Speicher Group, which includes 15 agents, serves the Greater Washington D.C. metro region, including Montgomery and Howard Counties in Maryland, the District of Columbia and northern Virginia.

“We are excited to welcome the Speicher Group to the Real family as we continue to attract top agents and their teams to Real. Peggy Lyn and Chris are two of the most respected people in the residential real estate industry. They have cracked the code on what running a top producing team of the future is about and have proven this by operating in three completely different markets under three different brands,” Real President Sharran Srivatsaa said.

Chris Speicher made the transition to residential real estate 15 years ago following a successful marketing career at several leading global brands. Together, he and Peggy Lyn Speicher formed the Speicher Group in 2011.

“We are excited to be joining a company like Real that values the revenue-generating potential of self-sustaining teams like ours and is focused on building a culture and brand based on collaboration,” Chris Speicher said. “Joining a company where we can share in its growth and help to shape the culture is important to us. We are looking forward to being part of a progressive company and supporting Real’s long-term growth.”

The Speicher Group consistently ranks among the top-producing teams firmwide and is the No. 1 Zillow Flex team in their MSA based on lead conversion to close. For the past seven years, the group has been recognized as a top real estate team by Washingtonian Magazine, and in 2022, it closed more than 200 real estate transactions valued at over $100 million.

The team brings more than 100 years of combined real estate experience and $1 billion in sales.

In addition to the D.C. metro team, Peggy Lyn and Chris Speicher run two other top-producing brokerage teams: Speicher Group of Coldwell Banker Island Properties in Maui, Hawaii and Speicher Group of Northrop Realty in Fenwick Island, Delaware.

The Real Brokerage was founded in 2014 and serves 46 states, D.C., and four Canadian provinces with over 10,000 agents. Its cloud-based platform is designed to improve efficiencies and empower agents to provide a seamless end-to-end experience for home buyers and sellers.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by RealTrends’ editors.