CubiCasa launches preferred photographer program

CubiCasa has announced the launch of its nationwide CubiCasa Preferred Photographer Program (CPP) aimed at providing benefits and business referrals to participating real estate photographers. By partnering with CubiCasa, photographers commit to meeting consumer demand for floor plans and contribute to a more informed and comprehensive real estate market.

The CubiCasa Preferred Photographer Program is specifically designed for photographers and offers access to cross-promotional support for the hundreds of thousands of real estate agents who use CubiCasa on a daily basis through their multiple listing service (MLS).

Additionally, photographers can take advantage of special discounts, priority perks on CubiCasa services, and receive early access to new product features. In return, photographers in the CPP Program commit to providing floor plans for every real estate listing.

This program represents a significant advancement in CubiCasa’s mission to ensure that every real estate listing in the United States includes a floor plan, according to the company.

“We firmly believe that floor plans are a critical component of real estate marketing, and every listing should have one,” said Jeff Allen, president of CubiCasa. “Through the Preferred Photographer Program, we are partnering with photographers to make this a reality in the U.S. By offering cross-promotional support, discounts, and early access to new features, we aim to create a win-win situation where photographers can grow their businesses and deliver more value to their clients.”

Sherie Wells, owner of S and B Connections, a service provider in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, expressed enthusiasm for the program.

“We have been using CubiCasa in our business for well over a year now and have been delighted with the service. When the opportunity to become a preferred photographer arose, we jumped on it,” Wells said. “As the real estate market evolves, it is crucial to give our agents an advantage over the competition. Providing floor plans with every package is something we can do to differentiate them and secure more listings.”

Real estate photographers play a crucial role in providing media for over 50% of all real estate listings and offer unique value to real estate agents. The inclusion of floor plans alongside real estate photography empowers buyers to make more informed decisions and enables home sellers to validate square footage and sell their properties faster.

Mike Haymes, owner of Cherokee Drone Real Estate Photography in Atlanta, highlighted the positive feedback received from clients regarding the partnership with CubiCasa.

“By including floor plans alongside real estate photography, we can offer potential buyers a more complete and informative package, ultimately increasing the likelihood of a successful sale,” Haymes. “Our clients have expressed nothing but praise for our new collaboration with CubiCasa—it has been a valuable addition to our services.”

In December 2022, CubiCasa launched its MLS Partnership Program, which has now expanded to include 11 MLS organizations in the United States and Latin America. With the implementation of these two programs, CubiCasa is rapidly progressing toward its goal of standardizing floor plans in the U.S.

Headquartered in Oulu, Finland, CubiCasa is the global market leader in mobile indoor scanning. CubiCasa currently works with over 8,500 real estate photography companies and independent photographers across North America to provide its floor plan app, and its technology is utilized in 172 different countries.

