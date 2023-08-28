Compass snags two Chicago-based @properties brokers

Anne Hodge and Debra Dobbs are joining the Chicago office of Compass, the company announced Friday. The top agents were previously at brokerage @properties.

“We are thrilled to welcome Anne and Debra to our growing Chicagoland team,” Fran Broude, regional vice president at Compass, said in a statement.

With her 20 years of experience, Hodge is one of the top-producing agents in the western suburbs of Chicago. Before becoming an agent, she was a civil engineer. She ranked 102nd in the 2023 RealTrends ranking of the top agents in Illinois by volume. Her sales volume was of $25,146,500 in 2022.

“I’m excited to be working alongside the top real estate agents in Chicago and look forward to tapping into the Compass tools that are proven to scale agent business,” Hodge said in a statement.

Dobbs, on the other hand, has nearly four decades of experience. She ranked among the top 1% of Chicago Realtors in 2017 and is also a past president of the Women’s Council of Realtors. On her website, Dobbs claims that she was among @properties’ 2022 Altitude Award earners, which indicates that her team raked in between $20 million and $50 million in total sales volume.

“We’re excited to bring our business to the end-to-end Compass platform and integrate AI-based processes to the benefit of our clients,” Dobbs said.

Compass joined the Chicago market in 2017 and has since grown to 22 offices and over 1,600 licensed agents, the company said.