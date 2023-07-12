Call It Closed partners with Team Hybrid on latest expansion

Call It Closed International Realty, a cloud-based, 100% commission brokerage, announced this week that it is expanding its national footprint through a new partnership with Team Hybrid, a real estate team based in Colorado that is led by co-founders Al Philip-Neri and Erik Ledezma.

This move marks the latest expansion for the Florida-based company, which currently operates in 16 states.

“Al is not only a successful Realtor but also a dynamic coach and change agent who will motivate, inspire, and challenge our associates to even higher heights,” said Chad Osborne, co-founder of Call It Closed. “Along with Erik, who brings an unwavering work ethic, resolute determination, and visionary mindset to our team, we are poised to share our innovative business model with even more Colorado brokers, agents, developers, and investors, as well as the home buyers and sellers whom they represent.”

With this partnership, Philip-Neri, an author, coach, athlete, and public speaker, will assume the role of performance and leadership coach at Call It Closed International Realty.

A native of London, Philip-Neri was inspired to enter the real estate industry by his parents, who owned several rental properties. With a Ph.D. candidate in performance psychology and a background in criminal justice, including serving as a juvenile prison warden, Philip-Neri brings a diverse skill set to his new role.

Ledezma, a member of the Presidents Leadership Class, is also a founder of the northern Colorado chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals. He is slated to play a crucial role in implementing Call It Closed’s Associate Education Program.

Both Philip-Neri and Ledezma are graduates of the University of Colorado-Boulder.

Founded in 2019, Call It Closed International Realty is the nation’s first and only cloud-based, 100% commission brokerage with a multi-tiered revenue sharing platform. Headquartered in Naples, Florida, the company was established by Chad and Aprile Osborne with the mission of providing comprehensive real estate solutions to buyers, sellers, investors, and developers, as well as other existing brokerages.

The Osbornes, who have extensive real estate experience and have overseen the sale of hundreds of properties, were also the founders of several RE/MAX franchises. Currently operating in 16 states, Call It Closed combines the aspects of various real estate business models to offer agents the best opportunity for success.

This content was generated using AI and was edited by HousingWire’s editors.