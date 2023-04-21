Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate welcomes North Carolina affiliate

Anywhere Real Estate brand Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (BHGRE) welcomed its newest affiliate this week, according to an announcement on Thursday.

Formerly known as Treasure Realty, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Treasure in Sneads Ferry, North Carolina will serve Sneads Ferry, Holly Ridge, Jacksonville, and Wilmington, North Carolina as well as the three beach towns on Topsail Island: North Topsail Beach, Surf City, and Topsail Beach.

Founded in 1990 by cousins Richard Baker and Tim Baker, BHGRE Treasure has offices in Sneads Ferry and Surf City, North Carolina. The firm specializes in residential, commercial and investment properties, property management, land development, and assistance to military homebuyers.

“Since 1990 the firm has forged a reputation as a highly knowledgeable and reliable real estate brokerage driven to serve clients, agents, and the community,” Sherry Chris, the president and CEO of BHGRE, said in a statement. “Tim and his affiliated agents are passionate about the level of service they provide and take great pride in helping people own, rent, and live in their favorite place. It’s our privilege to franchise with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Treasure and offer the resources, support, and brand power to assist them in their further their growth and expansion.”

Through this affiliation, BHGRE Treasure agents will have access to the brokerage’s marketing and advertising resources.

“In addition to immediate name recognition, our affiliated agents will benefit from the brand’s sophisticated marketing resources, tools and technology that will enable them to shine and provide their clients with a real estate experience that is unmatched in the marketplace,” Tim Baker, who recently took over sole ownership of the firm, said in a statement. “We are all extremely excited about the opportunity to achieve new business goals with the support of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.”

BHGRE has welcomed several new affiliates since the start of the year, including firms in South Carolina and Hawaii.