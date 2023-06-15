Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada rolls out real estate classes

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties announced this week that it is now offering the Nevada Real Estate Academy, a course designed to help aspiring professionals enter the real estate industry in Nevada.

Spanning 120 hours, the program offers a curriculum that equips students with the knowledge needed to excel in the field and the course meets the required instruction hours for licensing. It covers essential topics such as real estate principles, practices, Nevada real estate law, contracts, and agency.

“Real estate is an opportunistic industry with vast potential for success and growth. Summer night classes are the ideal time to dive into this field, offering flexibility for those with busy schedules,” said Laurette Mormon, director of education for the Nevada Real Estate Academy. “By taking these courses, you can fast-track your real estate career while benefiting from longer daylight hours during the summer season.”

Classes are scheduled in the evenings throughout the summer in order to allow working professionals to balance their work commitments while pursuing their real estate aspirations, according to the company.

“At Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, our commitment to excellence in real estate education is exemplified by our team of experienced instructors,” said Mormon. “With each instructor having 25-plus years of industry expertise, we take immense pride in our role of guiding and empowering our students.”

In addition, the course is specifically tailored to enhance students’ chances of passing the Nevada Department of Real Estate’s salesperson licensing exam on their first attempt, according to a press release from the academy. Students are familiarized with the exam’s structure, style, and potential questions during the course to increase their likelihood of success.

Class sizes are limited. For more information on the Nevada Real Estate Academy, including the summer night courses, visit https://myreeducation.com/get-licensed-nevada/.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., which also includes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. These firms have a collective total of 24 offices with 2,700 real estate sales executives.

In 2022, the firm achieved $7.2 billion in residential home sales across Nevada, Arizona, and Southern California.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by RealTrends’ editors.