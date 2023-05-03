Arizona-based brokerage The Ellens Team joins Platinum Living Realty

Arizona-based luxury real estate brokerage Platinum Living Realty (PLR) announced on Tuesday the addition of The Ellens Team, led by local agent Torie Ellens. The Ellens Team brings with it 12 agents as well as a number of support staff.

“We are honored that Torie has decided to bring her team over to Platinum Living Realty, as the culture of her client-focused team is one that resonates with our mission at PLR,” said Michelle Macklin, co-owner of Platinum Living Realty.

The Ellens Team joins PLR as a result of the company’s successful business model and independent brand. The brokerage has attracted over 50 new agents so far this year in the fastest-growing county in the nation. Phoenix real estate market trends are estimated to be 30-90 days ahead of the rest of the country.

“I built my team with a strong belief that there is a better way to do real estate,” said Ellens. “The time is now perfect for me to join PLR and I cannot wait to see the continued growth and success we will achieve together.”

Platinum Living Realty has been recognized as a leader in the industry by media outlets, realty groups, and independent organizations. At the center of its brand is co-founder Jay Macklin’s proprietary 5 Pillars System, which helps home buyers and sellers realize their dreams.

“The timing of The Ellens Team joining our group, synonymously at the start of the spring/summer housing market, could not be more perfect for Platinum Living Realty,” said Macklin.

Ellens has been in the industry for 23 years and has completed Arizona Real Estate brokerage licensing. She is consistently ranked within The Top 100 Agents of Arizona, as well as Top 3 in her previous brokerage.

Platinum Living Realty specializes in real estate services for luxury communities, such as DC Ranch, North Scottsdale, Cave Creek, and Paradise Valley, offering a diverse collection of properties. The brokerage was founded as an alternative to the classic real estate model, providing agents with the tools, coaching, and resources needed to succeed in Arizona’s competitive real estate market.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by RealTrends’ editors.