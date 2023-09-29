Agents/BrokersBrokerageReal Estate

47-year-old Florida indie brokerage joins RE/MAX

Gene Boone founded his Ocala, Florida-based firm in 1976

The allure of the name recognition of large national brands is causing many independent brokerages to affiliate as mortgage rates rise and housing inventory remains low. Ocala, Florida-based Foxfire Realty is the latest firm to join a national brand, announcing its move to RE/MAX on Wednesday.

The brokerage, which was founded in 1976 by Gene Boone, will now be known as RE/MAX Foxfire. Gene Boone will continue to run the firm with his business partner and grandson Owen Boone.

“The RE/MAX national ad campaign and breadth of the brand is a notable benefit,” the elder Boone said in a statement. “Our market is popular with out-of-state buyers and agents relocating from other states. They are not familiar with the Foxfire name and are looking for something they’re familiar with. Aligning with RE/MAX gives us the best of both worlds – an international brand with local roots.”

Foxfire cited RE/MAX’s technology offerings as a major draw to the brand.

“We were completely blown away by the tools and technology and the culture of RE/MAX,” Owen Boone, RE/MAX Foxfire’s vice president and director of operations, said in a statement. “It’s very difficult to be an unaffiliated brokerage right now and compete with franchises who offer technology and training. RE/MAX’s toolbox is so impressive; joining RE/MAX for agent development, education, technology and marketing is going to benefit our agents and their clients in a big way.”

RE/MAX Foxfire has 165 agents, who collectively closed nearly $400 million in sales volume in 2022, according to the brokerage. The firm has four offices — two in Ocala, one in Summerfield and one in Lady Lake. The Boones are planning on opening a third Ocala office later this fall, which will focus on assisting buyers and sellers of equestrian properties.

