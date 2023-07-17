25 books real estate leaders are reading today

The Power of Moments

By Chip and Dan Heath Click here to purchase

Learn why certain experiences have an extraordinary impact. In this book, the Heath brothers study the moments that change our lives and how we can learn to create more extraordinary moments in our lives and work.

The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People

By Stephen Covey

Click here to purchase

One of the most widely read self-help books, this book will cover the seven habits that can transform your life and turn you into a “highly effective person.” The plan offers a principle-centered approach to solve personal and professional problems.

The Habit of Grateful

Kristin Newell

Click Here to Purchase

Explore the power of gratitude and the effect it can have on your personal and professional life. The book uses author’s anecdotes alongside scientific research to teach you how to create a grateful attitude.

The Art of War

By Sun Tzu

Click Here to Purchase

An ancient Chinese text on military strategy that promotes avoiding war through diplomacy. It advocates for using strategy and psychology to minimize battle damage.

Atomic Habits

By James Clear

Click Here to Purchase

Learn how to make time for new habits, overcome a lack of motivation, make success easy and get back on track when you fall off course. The problem is the system.

Infinite Game

By Simon Sinek

Click Here to Purchase

Finite games are those like football, there are set rules and the endpoint is clear. Infinite games are like business or politics. The players are always changing as are the rules, and there’s no defined endpoint.

The Ideal Team Player

By Patrick Lenocioni

Click Here to Purchase

A follow-up book to his original, “The Five Dysfunctions of a Team,” this text will cover the three indispensable virtues of an ideal team player. He gives actionable steps and tools for developing ideal team players.

When Pride Still Mattered

By David Maraniss

Click Here to Purchase

A biography of football-legend, Vince Lombardi, this book breaks down the leadership skills, discipline, perseverance and lessons in teamwork that were essential to Vince Lombardi’s success.

Predictably Irrational

By Dan Ariely

Click Here to Purchase

Dig deep on the forces that shape your decision making in this book. Your decisions — in life and in business — aren’t random or senseless, they’re systematic and predictable.

Thinking Fast and Slow

By Daniel Kahneman

Click Here to Purchase

Written by a famous psychologist, this book explains the two systems in which humans think. System one is fast, intuitive and emotional. System two is slow, deliberate and logical.

Unreasonable Hospitality

By Will Guidara

Click Here to Purchase

Learn the ins and outs of applying the hospitality business mindset to any business. Written by the man who took his restaurant from two-stars to one of the best restaurants in the world.

Shift

By Gary Keller

Click Here to Purchase

Learn how top real estate agents tackle tough times. Keller breaks down lead generation, financing, buyer reluctance and mastering the market of the moment.