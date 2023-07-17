25 books real estate leaders are reading today

Looking for a book to push your mindset to positivity? Grow as a leader? Impact your business? Look no further. In the Q2 2023 BrokerPulse survey, RealTrends asked real estate leaders what books they’re reading for motivation, inspiration and leadership advice. You’ll see some familiar titles as well as some new ones to add to your shelf.
The Power of Moments
By Chip and Dan Heath
Learn why certain experiences have an extraordinary impact. In this book, the Heath brothers study the moments that change our lives and how we can learn to create more extraordinary moments in our lives and work.
The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People
By Stephen Covey
One of the most widely read self-help books, this book will cover the seven habits that can transform your life and turn you into a “highly effective person.” The plan offers a principle-centered approach to solve personal and professional problems.
The Habit of Grateful
Kristin Newell
Explore the power of gratitude and the effect it can have on your personal and professional life. The book uses author’s anecdotes alongside scientific research to teach you how to create a grateful attitude.
The Art of War
By Sun Tzu
An ancient Chinese text on military strategy that promotes avoiding war through diplomacy. It advocates for using strategy and psychology to minimize battle damage.
Atomic Habits
By James Clear
Learn how to make time for new habits, overcome a lack of motivation, make success easy and get back on track when you fall off course. The problem is the system.
Infinite Game
By Simon Sinek
Finite games are those like football, there are set rules and the endpoint is clear. Infinite games are like business or politics. The players are always changing as are the rules, and there’s no defined endpoint.
The Ideal Team Player
By Patrick Lenocioni
A follow-up book to his original, “The Five Dysfunctions of a Team,” this text will cover the three indispensable virtues of an ideal team player. He gives actionable steps and tools for developing ideal team players.
When Pride Still Mattered
By David Maraniss
A biography of football-legend, Vince Lombardi, this book breaks down the leadership skills, discipline, perseverance and lessons in teamwork that were essential to Vince Lombardi’s success.
Predictably Irrational
By Dan Ariely
Dig deep on the forces that shape your decision making in this book. Your decisions — in life and in business — aren’t random or senseless, they’re systematic and predictable.
Thinking Fast and Slow
By Daniel Kahneman
Written by a famous psychologist, this book explains the two systems in which humans think. System one is fast, intuitive and emotional. System two is slow, deliberate and logical.
Unreasonable Hospitality
By Will Guidara
Learn the ins and outs of applying the hospitality business mindset to any business. Written by the man who took his restaurant from two-stars to one of the best restaurants in the world.
Shift
By Gary Keller
Learn how top real estate agents tackle tough times. Keller breaks down lead generation, financing, buyer reluctance and mastering the market of the moment.
Indistractable
By Nir Eyal
Take control of your attention span and gain the competitive advantage of staying focused. There are so many distractions in this world, but you can rise above them.
Never Split the Difference
By Chris Voxx
Learn to negotiate as if your life depended on it. Real estate agents are constantly negotiating, so up your negotiation skills with Voss’s nine strategies for improving your next negotiation.
Mindset
By Carol Dweck
Fulfill your full potential in business and personal endeavors. This book will teach readers the psychology behind success, how to build resiliency and how to supercharge self-improvement.
Think Like a Monk
By Jay Shetty
Jay Shetty, a former monk, shares his wisdom for finding peace and purpose in your life. Develop the skills you need to breakthrough negativity, overthinking and other people’s expectations.
Start With Why
By Simon Sinek
The first book by the popular author on this list focuses on the ways great leaders can inspire their teams to take action. He provides a framework on which organizations can be built.
The 12 Week Year
By Brian Moran and Micheal Lennington
This book pitches the idea of working on 12 week timelines instead of 12 month timelines. Avoid complacency, create urgency and intensify your work to focus on what matters most.
Laws of Success
By Napoleon Hill
One of the oldest texts on this list, this book will help you achieve your goals. It contains 15 core lessons on Hill’s philosophy of success.
Your Rank Advancement Blueprint
By Rob Sperry
The author covers the leadership blueprint that leads to greater profits for three various lifestyle phases, the learner, the lifestyle and the legacy.
Good to Great
By James Collins
This book sheds light on virtually every area of management strategy and practice. It proves that those who launch radical change programs will almost certainly fail to become great.
Leading in Tough Times
By John Maxwell
From market collapses to pandemics, there are always new ways for business to be difficult. This book is the ultimate guide for team survival even in tough times.
Leaders Eat Last
By Simon Sinek
The best teams build trust and cooperation because leaders build a “circle of safety,” that inspires security against outside challenges. This book builds off the Marine Corps saying, “Officers eat last.”
Ninja Selling
By Larry Kendall
Redefine the way you sell. Kendall’s science-based selling system teaches readers the approach they need to attract clients and have an effective career.
The Motive
By Patrick Lencioni
Understand a leader’s motives not only for ‘how’ their leading, but ‘why’ their leading. This narrative book will put readers in a CEOs shoes for the day as he has a conversation with a fellow c-suite leader.
Choose from any of these transformational titles to read like the leaders do and share them with your teammates. Read more insights from our BrokerPulse surveys.