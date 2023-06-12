Marketing dollars spent by brokerages are trending down

In housing market downturns, most brokers react to the pressure on their bottom line by cutting expenses. The area that can provide the most immediate relief is a reduction of personnel spending.

Occupancy-related expenses are the next biggest area of spend for most firms, but given the longer term nature of lease agreements, this area is a little harder to unwind. Brokers will typically then look to spending cuts in marketing, advertising and promotional. Interestingly though, there’s not a ton of wiggle room in this area given the trends we’re seeing in our benchmark studies.

In 2012, brokers were spending an average of 7.3% of their gross margin (company dollar) on

advertising & marketing-related (A&M) expenses. Incredibly, over the last 10 years, this number has dropped to 2.1%, a staggering 71% decline. So how is it possible that so little is being spent on A&M in a sales-centric business?

Reasons for the decline

One of the main reasons for this decline is that lower-cost brokers continue to increase their market share. Firms that incorporate flat-fee, monthly-fee, 100%, capped, and other models have been part of the fastest-growing segment of the market over the last decade. And it just so happens that firms like this tend to spend much less on A&M than your traditional real estate firm.

If you’re only keeping $0.06 or $0.07 on average out of every commission dollar earned, there’s not a lot of margin for spending on much of anything, let alone A&M. In these models, the onus is typically on the agent to promote their business, and this is an acceptable trade-off as far as they’re concerned.

This reduced A&M spending is not just a habit of the new entrants to the market. Incumbent 100% and low-cap firms like RE/MAX and Keller Williams are in the same boat. Affiliates of these major national franchises typically spend very little on A&M, instead relying on global brand recognition to support their agents.

Interestingly, traditional brokerage firms, while a smaller contingent than they used to be, are not letting up on their A&M spending. In our benchmark report, we can separate out the models, and in looking at only traditional brokers, which I would define as firms with uncapped graduated commission plan models, their A&M spending has been very consistent.

In 2012, these firms spent an average of 8.6% of gross margin on A&M, compared to 9.1% in 2022. Since these models keep more of every commission dollar earned, they can afford to spend more on A&M for their agents.

Traditional firms are not a dying breed, as there will always be a contingent of real estate agents who want and need a full service broker, but it’s apparent that they’re not as prevalent as they used to be, given the industry-wide trend in A&M spending in recent years.

The bottom line is that most brokers who are looking to cut spending don’t have a lot of play on the advertising & marketing front. Given the national average, reducing A&M expenses won’t necessarily make a meaningful overall impact on most brokers’ bottom lines.

Scott Wright is a partner with RTC Consulting.