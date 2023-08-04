BrokerageIPO / M&AReal Estate

Va.-based Coldwell Banker Premier expands to Maryland

Coldwell Banker Premier announced a merger with Coldwell Banker Professional Real Estate Services along with all of its sales associates, which further expands Coldwell Banker Premier’s office footprint into Cumberland, Maryland, and surrounding markets. This is the sixth merger by Coldwell Banker Premier since the beginning of 2022.

Coldwell Banker Premier was named a 2023 RealTrends GameChanger for its 76% transaction side percentage growth over five years (2018-2022.) The company’s COO, Stephen Meadows, was honored as a 2022 RealTrends Emerging Leader, now called Rising Stars.

Cumberland-Photo2-copy
From left: Stephen Meadows, Liz Rhodes, Seth Loar, Steve DuBrueler

The former Coldwell Banker Professional Real Estate Services office in Cumberland, Maryland will become Coldwell Banker Premier’s 18th office and largest by agent count in the company’s Mid-Atlantic footprint, which spans Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, and Washington D.C.

“I am proud of our team for enabling us to continue our expansion efforts,” said Steve DuBrueler, Founder and CEO of Coldwell Banker Premier, in a statement. “In this age of uncertainty in real estate, many brokers and owners are unsure of what their future holds. At the end of the day, we are here to build better lives for our agents and staff and having a strong foundation and expansive footprint is a key component of that”.

Coldwell Banker Premier Chief Operating Officer, Stephen Meadows said, in a statement, “Our company is committed to creating stability and continuing opportunities for our agents and to be a safe haven for companies and individuals looking to shift their business in this turbulent market.”

