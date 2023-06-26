AgentAgents/BrokersReal EstateReal Estate Tech

Top Washington agent makes the jump to Compass

Margo Hass Klein recorded $251.4 million in sales in 2022

Real estate industry veteran and top-producing agent Margo Hass Klein is making the jump from Coldwell Banker Bain to Compass.

In addition to the over four decades of experience Klein takes with her to Compass, she also brings an impressive book of business. In 2023, Klein ranked at No. 18 on the RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand for transaction sides, closing 276.3 sides in 2022, and at No. 46 by sale volume, after recording $251.301 million. In addition, in 2023, she was ranked No. 1 in Washington for both sales volume and transactions sides on the RealTrends America’s Best list.

Based in Tacoma, Washington, Klein specializes in luxury properties in Point Ruston, a top waterfront destination on Puget Sound.

“We are thrilled Margo has embraced the forward-thinking approach of Compass,” Rory Golod, Compass’ president of growth and communications, said in a statement. “She is a great addition and a natural culture driver who will have a tremendous impact on our team of agents serving Tacoma and beyond.”

According to the release, Klein was drawn to Compass due to the technology tools offered by the brokerage, including the firm’s “Likely to Sell” feature.

“With an unrivaled agent-focused, end-to-end technology platform and the vibrant, collaborative culture that defines Compass, I am thrilled to embark on the next chapter of my career,” Klein said in a statement. 

Compass, which is the No. 1 brokerage in the country by sales volume, according to the 2023 RealTrends 500, launched its Tacoma operation in early 2021.

