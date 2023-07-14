Top Chicago real estate agents play musical chairs

Several of Chicago’s top producing agents have spent the first half of July engaged in a game of musical chairs.

On Monday, Crystal Tran and her team of 10 agents announced that they were departing Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago for @properties Christie’s International Real Estate. Four days later, Alicia Blumer and Jon Fox announced they were leaving @properties for Compass. And Bryce Hoffman, who runs the eponymous The Hoffman Group, said he too was taking his Chicago real estate agent team to Compass.

Tran’s team, which was founded in 2017, serves Chicago’s Gold Coast, Lincoln Park, South Loop, Lakeview, Bucktown and West Loop neighborhoods. In 2022, Tran’s team recorded over $46 million in sales volume, ranking them 44th in the state in the 2023 RealTrends America’s Best Rankings.

“With best-in-class technology and marketing, a culture focused on collaboration, and all of the benefits of the Christie’s International Real Estate network, @properties Christie’s International Real Estate truly offers the best resources for our team and for our clients,” Tran said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be a part of such a forward-thinking company and look forward to this new chapter.”

Of course, technology is what Blumer, Fox and Hoffman said prompted their respective moves to Compass.

“With the power of the Compass technology platform and referral network, we can efficiently scale our business while cultivating the personalized approach that leads our clients to repeatedly rely on our expertise,” Blumer said in a statement. “We could not be more thrilled to start the next phase of our careers with the leading luxury brokerage in Chicago.”

She and Fox announced that they will be forming a new team at Compass. Blumer and Fox’s team will be based out of Compass’ Chicago Bucktown office. In 2022, Blumer and Fox had a combined sales volume of $30 million.

Hoffman and his team, which specializes in downtown Chicago, will be based out of Compass’ Lincoln Park office. The Hoffman Group has reported over $45 million in revenue over the past eight years, according to Compass.

“I’m excited to bring my business to the innovative and easy-to-use Compass technology platform,” Hoffman said in a statement. “The technology and tools are seamless, and the company culture is like nowhere else.”