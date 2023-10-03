Top California indie team FresYes joins The Real Brokerage

FresYes Realty, one of California‘s top real estate agent teams, has left the indie ranks to join The Real Brokerage.

Jason Farris and his 50-agent team were the top large team in California by sides in 2021, according to the RealTrends 2022 rankings. They recorded 539 transactions in 2021 worth $203.7 million in volume. (They did not appear in the 2023 RealTrends rankings.)

Farris, a Tom Ferry Team Coach, is also bringing his weekly FresYes Insider newsletter to the virtual brokerage. It has over 80,000 subscribers and features news about the real estate market and highlights from the state’s Central Valley. The team’s Instagram page has 30,000 followers.

“I’ve known Jason for many years, and he is the type of individual we strive to attract,” Real President Sharran Srivatsaa said in a statement. “In addition to putting the needs of his agents first, Jason is one of the most astute marketers in the real estate industry and enjoys nothing more than seeing others reach their full potential. All of our agents at Real stand to benefit from Jason’s expertise.”

In a statement, Farris said joining Real would give he and his team “a larger stage” and the company’s profit sharing program would provide new opportunities.

Founded in 2014, The Real Brokerage serves 49 states, D.C., and four Canadian provinces with more than 12,000 agents. The fast-growing brokerage posted a $3.97 million net loss during the second quarter of 2023, but revenues shot up from a year ago.