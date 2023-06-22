The Real Brokerage lures two of Southern California’s top real estate teams

The Real Brokerage this week announced that it picked up two of Southern California’s most productive real estate agent teams – Active Realty and Power Real Estate Group.

Together, the two real estate teams, led respectively by Justin Tye and the duo of Jose Samano and Jeff Mcgonigle, will bring a total of 130 agents to publicly traded The Real Brokerage.

“Justin, Jose and Jeff are some of the most hard-working people in the residential real estate industry,” Sharran Srivatsaa, president of Real Brokerage, said in a statement. “They have built great teams founded on collaboration and putting the needs of their agents and clients first, and will significantly enhance the Real brand throughout Southern California.”

Since its formation in 2014, Tye has grown the teamerage at Active Realty into one of the country’s most productive real estate teams. As an independent, the Justin Tye Team last year had a total of 1167 transaction sides, number two in California for mega teams on the 2023 RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand ranking. The team notched $768.3 million in residential sales volume, good for #5 in California. Tye’s agents cover 208 markets spanning from western Los Angeles to Orange County, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego.

“As a producing broker who is passionate about helping people find their dream home, Real provides the support that allows me to focus on my clients, knowing that my agents have what they need to succeed,” Tye said in a statement.

The Power Real Estate Group, helmed by Samano and Mcgonigle, is similarly a top-performing team. Formerly at eXp Realty, Power Real Estate brings a total of 100 agents across Southern California to The Real Brokerage. According to the RealTrends rankings, Power’s agents had a total of 360 transaction sides in California last year, good for #16 in the RealTrends rankings. It notched $254.6 million in residential sales volume last year, according to the rankings. (eXp did not immediately return a request for comment.)

Samano noted that Real’s co-sponsored revenue share program “allows our agents to be part of the ecosystems of two different $500 million teams.”

“The world gets smaller when you collaborate. Our decision to join Real came down to what made the most sense for our agents, and Real provides the best opportunity for growth,” Mcgonigle said in a statement.

The publicly-traded, Ontario-based company has been in growth mode for some time now. In May, the brokerage added mega teams Lynchburg’s Finest Real Estate and JC Penny Realty. It also acquired the mortgage brokerage arm of real estate and mortgage technology company LemonBrew one year ago.