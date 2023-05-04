The Real Brokerage kicks off operations in Manitoba

The Real Brokerage, a publicly traded real estate brokerage, is continuing its push for growth. The brokerage announced on Thursday its expansion into Manitoba, which gives the company a presence in four Canadian provinces in addition to its presence in 46 states throughout the United States.

The Real Brokerage opens for business in Manitoba with 22 agents, including two of the area’s top producing teams, Peters Herosian Group and Nolin Group.

Real’s operations in Manitoba will be led by Susan Auch, a five-time Olympian and three-time Olympic speed skating medalist who joined Real from eXp in April. Auch brings more than 20 years of real estate experience to the role.

“Manitoba offers its residents a strong economy, some of the most affordable home prices in Canada and a diverse mix of urban and rural settings, making it an attractive place to call home,” said Real Chairman and CEO Tamir Poleg.

Led by Jesse Peters and Addison Herosian, the Peters Herosian Group joins Real from RE/MAX Executives in Winnipeg, where they ranked as one of the brokerage’s top performing teams in Canada. The Nolin Group brings a total of 10 agents to Real and will serve the Brandon and Winnipeg markets.

“It was important to align ourselves with a brand that shares our core values. Real’s value of ‘Word Hard. Be Kind’ is how we approach our business, and its culture of collaboration will allow us to serve our clients better,” Peters said.

Real pairs best-in-class real estate technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. The company delivers a cloud-based platform to improve efficiencies and empower agents to provide a seamless end-to-end experience for home buyers and sellers. The company serves 46 states, D.C., and four Canadian provinces with over 10,000 agents.

