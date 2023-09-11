The Real Brokerage CTO shares all things AI and practical uses

In today’s RealTrending Pritesh Damani, CTO for The Real Brokerage, shares how his team developed Leo, an AI assistant for teams and brokers. More than that, he discusses potential uses for brokerage leaders in streamlining business and recruiting.

Two and a half years ago, The Real Brokerage made the strategic move to automate many of their processes. With the subsequent emergence of generative AI technologies and access to their proprietary data, the brokerage saw an opportunity to elevate their services. Damani discusses how other brokerages can harness the power of AI with different applications such as training.

Here is a small preview of today’s interview with Pritesh. The transcript below has been lightly edited for length and clarity:

Tracey Velt: I was at a presentation and I thought it was really interesting how they compared AI to your iPhone and all the different apps available. There are all these new apps that narrow in on specific applications of chatGPT. Are you seeing any that standout in real estate or ones that seem interesting? Pritesh Damani: I think it’s exactly like the iPhone situation. There are gimmicks and then there are some real use cases. I think chatGPT on its own is already mature enough where where it does quite a bit for you. Let me let me give you an example. Microsoft Excel. It doesn’t have to do too many things. It just has to do one thing, right? And it becomes an incredible tool. The one number one thing they did was they they perfected financial modeling. And every and then there was massive adoption.

