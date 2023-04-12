The best GOE panels for a fast-growing business

Today’s market spells opportunity for brokerage leaders. From innovation to the depth of data available today, brokers have the tools they need to grow at their fingertips. In addition, growth through local mergers and acquisitions has never been hotter.

The following three sessions this year’s powerful RealTrends Gathering of Eagles are can’t-miss agenda items for any real estate leader growing their business.

This session is a part of DealMakers — day one of Gathering of Eagles available for VIP ticket holders only. Speakers Steve Murray, senior advisor to RealTrends, Todd Conklin, CEO of Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties and Eddie Wilder, president and CEO of ERA Wilder Realty, will take the stage to discuss the M&A opportunities that exist in your backyard. These leaders talk about best practices increasing market share locally.

Stephanie Anton, president of Corcoran Affiliates, has led the company through unprecedented growth in the past few years. In her CEO Playbook, she’ll share the lessons she learned along the way and their path. Anton’s expertise is a credit to this record-setting growth.

LoKation Real Estate’s Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Lickstein and CoreLogic’s Property Intelligence Solutions Executive Brian Battaglia, along with other brokerage executives will share the stage to discuss the ways data intelligence can help grow your business. The most successful real estate businesses use data and technology to best serve their customers. Learn the ropes of growing in a tough market through effective data and technology adoption.



To register for Gathering of Eagles 2023, click here. And, don't forget to reserve your spot at the Omni Barton Creek by May 19. This conference is the must-attend event of 2023 for real estate presidents, senior leaders, and broker-owners.