Steve Wagner named head of agent education at United

United Real Estate has a new addition to its leadership team. Steve Wagner is the brokerage firm’s new executive vice president of training, education, and development, according to an announcement on Thursday.

Prior to taking on this role at United, Wagner launched a real estate school and proprietary agent training programs, through the company he co-founded Virtual Properties Realty – United, which is now the largest residential brokerage in Georgia.

“It’s exciting to be part of the national United training, education and development team and initiative. We have a tremendous opportunity to improve tens of thousands of affiliated agents’ careers and lives,” Wagner said in a statement. “We have built a modern training, education and development system for not only agent productivity but also agent motivation. We will give agents everything they need to succeed and keep them engaged so they stay in the business. We are now positioned to go beyond the transaction and commission moment to help our agents improve their overall financial, physical and mental health. We are deeply committed to doing just that.”

In taking on this new role at United, Wagner will remain VPR – United’s CEO.

“Since co-founding his company, he has been at the forefront of agent training and innovation and has achieved tremendous growth,” Dan Duffy, the CEO of United Real Estate Group, said in a statement. “We are in a favorable position to make forward-looking investments to the benefit of our affiliated agents and brokers. This is a pivotal time when those who make smart investments will have disproportionate success versus those that do not.”

United is introducing a new multi-phase agent development system that the firm says “builds competitive skills and increases agents’ production levels at each phase of their careers.” According to United, the content and curriculum for this course was developed internally.

The firm has also recently incorporated agent-to-agent collaborative learning. All of these new educational tools are part of the firm’s enhancements to United University and its learning management technology platform.

All of the training and education will be available to agents and brokers across the company through United University’s learning management system, powered by United proprietary platform, Bullseye Cloud.

The new Bullseye Agent Productivity Platform will serve as a single source for education, marketing, productivity tools and all agent resources.

United is ranked No. 7 by transaction sides on the 2023 RealTrends 500 brokerage rankings, the industry leader and Trusted Source in real estate rankings. They were also a top one-year mover in the rankings based on the firm’s increase in transaction sides.