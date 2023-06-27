ShowingTime+ launches AI-powered Listing Showcase on Zillow

ShowingTime+ announced this week that it has rolled out Listing Showcase, an AI-powered “super listing” available exclusively on Zillow. The goal is to allow listing agents to present their brand and properties in a distinctive manner.

Showcase listings are designed to attract serious buyers and leverage AI technology to expedite real estate sales, boasting high-resolution scrolling hero images, room-by-room photo organization, and other unique features.

Each Showcase listing also includes an interactive floor plan, a crucial element, according to Zillow research, which shows that listings with interactive floor plans receive 79% more saves. These listings are also 10% more likely to go pending within 30 days compared to those without.

“Combining ShowingTime+’s best-in-class technology with Zillow’s industry-leading audience allows us to create an unmatched listing experience for agents and sellers. As soon as shoppers land on a Showcase listing, they’ll be virtually transported into the home, giving them a deep understanding of the home’s flow, architecture, and design — all before visiting in person,” Mike Lane, the vice president of ShowingTime+, said. “Listing Showcase is the first of its kind — a listing experience that captivates shoppers, wows sellers, and gives agents a powerful tool to help them win more listings and grow their business.”

To create Showcase listings, the AI component selects hero images based on buyer preferences, associating listing photos with corresponding rooms in the interactive floor plan, and providing real estate agents with AI-generated insights on the most impactful home facts and features. Agents have the option to rely entirely on AI or use AI suggestions as a starting point, ensuring complete customization of the listings.

In addition, integrating AI with agents’ local expertise creates a unique shopping experience — one that is likely to improve as new features and AI-enabled functionalities are introduced in the coming months.

Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Seattle are the first cities to gain access to Listing Showcase. It will gradually launch in major markets throughout the year. Agents can also join the waitlist on the ShowingTime+ website.

ShowingTime+, a brand of Zillow Group, Inc., offers products and services to streamline real estate professionals’ businesses and provide enhanced customer experiences. ShowingTime+ consists of ShowingTime, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and Listing Media Services.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by RealTrends’ editors.