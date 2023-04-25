SentriLock partners with real-time market data platform Plunk

Electronic lockbox solutions provider SentriLock is partnering up with real-time residential real estate analysis platform Plunk, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

Through this partnership, agents using SentriLock will gain access to real-time information on real estate trends, property values, and neighborhood metrics, as well as AI-powered home valuations and market insights.

“We are thrilled to partner with SentriLock and the nearly half million Realtors they serve across North America,” David Bluhm, the president and co-founder of Plunk, said in a statement. “By making Plunk’s market insights available through SentriLock’s mobile app, we’re delivering a powerful combination of two fundamental agent tools.”

According to SentriLock, Plunk will be made available as an upgrade feature to all new and existing customers.

“At SentriLock, our focus is on creating tools that complement the tech stack used by Realtors every day out in the field serving clients,” Andrew Sims, the vice president of revenue at SentriLock, said in a statement. “Our focus right now is to become more than just a lockbox provider in the steps of the transaction, and to make a bigger place for ourselves as a true industry partner and collaborator with our agents, brokers, MLS organizations, and the other real estate technology companies all doing great work for homebuyers and sellers.”