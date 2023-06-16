See you soon Gathering of Eagles attendees

After months of securing speakers, touring event sites, locking in partners and writing articles to hype up attendees, the premiere real estate event is here. It is time for Gathering of Eagles 2023.

Are you joining top real estate leaders from across the country in Austin, Texas? Gathering of Eagles kicks off on Sunday, June 18, at the Omni Barton Creek and continues for three days of non-stop networking, knowledge sharing and fun.

This year’s attendees are forging opportunities. It has been a difficult, tight market thus far in 2023, so now is the time to come together to recharge, learn new strategies for winning in this market and create connections that can last a lifetime.

You can look forward to finding leaders like keynote speaker Mike Staver, Jason Nicosia, senior vice president of expansion at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Desmond Smith, chief growth officer at United Wholesale Mortgage, Katie Johnson, chief legal and member experience officer at the National Association of Realtors and Gary Keller, executive chairman and co-founder of Keller Williams on stage this year at Gathering of Eagles and DealMakers, a one-day-only session for VIP ticket holders.

When sessions are over for the day, attendees have tons of networking opportunities to choose from. Will you play a round of golf in the Charity Golf Tournament? Have a glass of wine at the Texas vs California wine tasting? Or channel that competitive spirit and dominate in the pickleball tournament?

Any last-minute things to address before Gathering of Eagles? Confirm your hotel stay at the Omni Barton Creek. Whether you are flying into Austin Bergstrom International Airport or driving through the Texas Hill Country, set your GPS to: 8212 Barton Club Drive Austin, Texas 78735. Be sure to pack your business casual best! We recommend dress pants and dress shirts, but be sure to bring a jacket or sweater. It may be a hot, Texas summer outside, but indoors could be chilly.

Finally, download our HW Media Events App. This app will be a great way to check the agenda. You can also use it to connect with other attendees and receive notifications about any schedule changes.



To register for Gathering of Eagles 2023, click here. This conference is the must-attend event of 2023 for real estate presidents, senior leaders and broker-owners. Our team can’t wait to see y’all in Texas!