Scottsdale-based The Rubino West Team joins West USA Realty

Arizona-based The Rubino West Team, comprised of Larry and Lois Rubino, announced on Tuesday that it has joined West USA Realty, with a focus on the organization’s Luxury Division.

The Rubinos are now The Rubinowest Team at West USA Realty.

The couple, which served the Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley and neighboring towns in the Phoenix area as The Rubino West Team, brings 19 years of combined experience in the real estate industry to West USA Realty’s Scottsdale office.

Larry Rubino will lead the Luxury Division at West USA Realty, according to a press release. In addition to their real estate services, the Rubino West Team will teach pre-licensing courses for individuals interested in pursuing a career in real estate.

“We are excited to join West USA Realty and be a part of their growing team. Their commitment to providing exceptional service aligns perfectly with our own values, and we look forward to expanding our business and serving more clients as part of this partnership,” said Larry Rubino.

The Rubino West Team said it looks forward to providing outstanding real estate services to the Scottsdale community and beyond.

As full time agents, Larry and Lois Rubino provide home buyers and sellers with real estate services.

Larry began selling homes through his photography working with the latest technology after moving to Arizona. His real estate clients appreciate his creative virtual tours of their properties. Larry earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation in March 2022.

Lois became a licensed Arizona Realtor and associate broker after retiring from teaching.

