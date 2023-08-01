Schmidt Family of Companies acquires Palm Coast Coldwell Banker

The Schmidt Family of Companies, the parent company of Coldwell Banker Premier Properties, has announced its market expansion in Florida through the strategic acquisition of a sales office in Palm Coast.

The acquisition involves the Palm Coast office from Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida. Situated in the Hammock Beach Resort, the office currently comprises approximately 40 independent real estate agents.

The newly acquired oceanfront Palm Coast office will operate alongside the existing Coldwell Banker Palm Coast office, both falling under Coldwell Banker Premier Properties.

The Schmidt Family of Companies brand maintains over 90 Coldwell Banker offices across Florida, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Michigan, and northeast Ohio.

Steve Carr, Region President of Florida operations for the Schmidt Family of Companies, expressed the company’s goal of expanding further into Florida and the strategic rationale behind the acquisition, considering the complementary nature of the offices and shared culture.

Mike Schmidt, Chairman, and CEO of the Schmidt Family of Companies highlighted the company’s growth-oriented approach and commitment to providing top-quality service to clients while empowering agents and brokers.

Gregg Hade, Regional Vice President of Coldwell Banker Realty for central Florida, expressed confidence in the office’s continued success under the leadership of the Schmidt Family of Companies and Coldwell Banker Premier Properties. He emphasized the collaboration and strength of the Coldwell Banker brand network.

Coldwell Banker Premier Properties will begin immediate operations at the Palm Coast office located at 1 Hammock Beach Pkwy.

