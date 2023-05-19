Agents/BrokersBrokerageReal Estate

Sara Golan joins SERHANT. to boost Brooklyn operation

The Brooklyn-based agent has totaled over $100 million in sales since the start of her career

New York-based brokerage SERHANT. is welcoming top-selling agent Sara Golan to the firm to strengthen the brokerage’s Brooklyn operation.

Golan is coming to SERHANT. from Nest Seekers, where she previously served as managing director. In addition, she managed the Bedford-Stuyvesant location at her previous firm and she has over a decade of experience working with buyers, sellers and developers.

This, however, is not her first time working with Ryan Serhant. Golan previously led Serhant’s first Brooklyn office. She began her real estate career as an assistant to a real estate developer and investor in Queens and Brooklyn, before spending five years as a closing manager in the lending industry and going on to become an owner and partner in a real estate development office.

Since the start of her career, Golan has totaled over $100 million in sales.

Most Popular Articles

CA housing market inventory
From ice bath to blood bath: California struggles with inventory HW+

Low housing inventory is plaguing California, resulting in few transaction sides — despite the high levels of competition.

May 12, 2023 By

Latest Articles

Zillow ibuyer Wall Street
Jeremy Hofmann is Zillow’s new CFO HW+

As Zillow looks to further develop and execute its Housing Super App vision, the firm has decided to shake up its C-suite. Jeremy Hofmann is Zillow Group’s new chief financial officer, according to an announcement on Thursday. “Jeremy has been an integral part of Zillow’s growth since he joined the company,” Rich Barton, the CEO […]

May 19, 2023 By