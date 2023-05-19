Sara Golan joins SERHANT. to boost Brooklyn operation

New York-based brokerage SERHANT. is welcoming top-selling agent Sara Golan to the firm to strengthen the brokerage’s Brooklyn operation.

Golan is coming to SERHANT. from Nest Seekers, where she previously served as managing director. In addition, she managed the Bedford-Stuyvesant location at her previous firm and she has over a decade of experience working with buyers, sellers and developers.

This, however, is not her first time working with Ryan Serhant. Golan previously led Serhant’s first Brooklyn office. She began her real estate career as an assistant to a real estate developer and investor in Queens and Brooklyn, before spending five years as a closing manager in the lending industry and going on to become an owner and partner in a real estate development office.

Since the start of her career, Golan has totaled over $100 million in sales.