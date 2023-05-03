Restb.ai launches property image tags integration with GAMLS

Restb.ai, an AI and computer vision company for real estate, has announced the successful launch of its property image tags integration with Georgia MLS (GAMLS).

With this integration, GAMLS will have the ability to automatically detect the room type or home space of all uploaded property images, which will provide RESO-standardized field classifications.

“Saving our members a significant amount of time by automating the listing input means greater business productivity and that can help them become more successful,” GAMLS CEO Richard Boone said.

During the listing creation process, Restb.ai’s AI-powered tagging will analyze all property images and determine the room type or home space depicted in each photo. The relevant information identified in the photos will be pre-populated in the listing input form.

Agents will be able to review all AI-generated details before providing final confirmation.

The full integration of Restb.ai’s MLS Product Suite will help reduce agent listing upload time by pre-populating features, enriching MLS data, and increasing the number of fields populated per listing for all active and new listings, according to a press release.

Additionally, by tagging and labeling each image, the property listings displayed on MLS, broker, and agent websites will become ADA-compliant.

“Georgia MLS remains at the front of the line when it comes to adopting breakthrough technology that delivers incredible value to their agent and broker members,” said Lisa Larson, Restb.ai’s managing director.

Restb.ai provides image recognition and data enrichment solutions for many of the real estate industry’s top brands and leading innovators. Its advanced AI-powered technology analyzes property imagery to unlock visual insights at scale that empower real estate companies with relevant and actionable property intelligence.

Georgia MLS is the largest real estate marketplace in Georgia, providing tools, services, and education to real estate professionals for over 60 years. With brokerage offices throughout the state, members have consistently sold more homes through Georgia MLS than any other multiple listing service in the state, according to the company. GAMLS services 52,000+ agents in 4,400 offices across the Southeast and the nation.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by RealTrends’ editors.