RESAAS forms enterprise partnership with HomeServices

RESAAS Services Inc., a global technology platform for the real estate industry, has announced a new enterprise partnership with HomeServices of America, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate.

“RESAAS has vast amounts of unique real estate data that reveals industry trends in real time. Our recent data shows HomeServices affiliates have been growing at a pace far beyond the wider real estate industry. RESAAS is proud to be welcomed in to the HomeServices of America organization. This Partnership will deliver tremendous value and unrivalled business intelligence to their affiliates,” said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS.

As part of the partnership, RESAAS will generate recurring revenue from the sales of both RESAAS Premium and RESAAS Ultimate, the two paid-for monthly subscriptions offered by the company.

Under the terms of the 1-year agreement, real estate agents subscribed to Ultimate will benefit from real-time referral alerts and priority placement in agent searches, enhancing their opportunity to secure new business and increase transactions.

“RESAAS is already delivering value to individual Berkshire Hathaway affiliated real estate agents on a national scale. We are excited to amplify this by appointing RESAAS as an Official Partner of HomeServices of America, making their award-winning services available to all of our affiliates,” said Christopher Sears, VP of strategic partnerships at HomeServices of America.

HomeServices of America is the largest residential brokerage firm in the United States, with over 90,000 real estate professionals operating in over 900 offices across 33 states. HomeServices of America owns and operates 53 independent real estate brands nationwide, including Long & Foster, Edina Realty, Houlihan Lawrence, Intero and over 1,500 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices offices.

RESAAS is an award-winning global real estate technology platform that enables real-time industry communication, delivers new business opportunities and captures unique real estate data. Over 500,000 real estate agents in 160 countries utilize the platform, according to the company.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by RealTrends’ editors.