Redfin rolls out ChatGPT plugin to help buyers find listings

Technology-powered real estate brokerage Redfin announced on Wednesday that it has launched a ChatGPT plugin to help potential buyers find homes that are a great fit for them.

The plugin was built with OpenAI, an AI research and deployment company, and is available now for eligible ChatGPT users to install and enable from the Plugin store. Anyone can join the waitlist to get access in the future.

The Redfin ChatGPT plugin allows people to describe their ideal home and neighborhood in everyday terms and find listings that suit their needs. The plugin provides a list of homes that fit the user’s description, and users can click the links to the Redfin.com listing pages, where they can book an on-demand tour with an experienced, local Redfin agent.

“Through a simple conversation with the Redfin ChatGPT plugin, a homebuyer can get suggestions of homes for sale in nearby neighborhoods with similar amenities they might not otherwise have considered,” said Ariel Dos Santos, Redfin’s vice president of product.

The plugin is designed to make home buying simpler and more affordable. New listings fell 23% in March to their lowest level on record, and Redfin agents report that homebuyers are having to work harder to find homes that meet their criteria.

“We’re just getting started, and the Redfin ChatGPT plugin is getting more powerful every day. We’re excited to find new ways to use it to make buying, selling or renting a home simpler and more affordable,” said Dos Santos.

Redfin serves more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employs over 5,000 people. Customers who buy and sell with Redfin pay a 1% listing fee, subject to minimums, less than half of what brokerages commonly charge.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by RealTrends’ editors.