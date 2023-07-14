Realtor.com launches ThrivePastFive Coaching Program

Recognizing the challenges faced by new agents, Realtor.com has introduced the #ThrivePastFive Coaching Program, aimed at helping agents achieve success and growth in a highly competitive market.

‘”Our #ThrivePastFive Coaching Program is designed to give new agents access to intelligence, expertise, and actionable strategies when they need them the most, enabling them to achieve success not only in today’s challenging market but also in the future,” Donna August, the vice president of B2B Marketing at Realtor.com, said.

According to a recent survey conducted by Realtor.com, many new real estate agents struggle to establish themselves beyond the five-year mark. The survey, which involved over 2,000 agents, revealed that lead generation and conversion, marketing and advertising, as well as hands-on training were among the top hurdles faced by those early in their real estate careers.

The difficulties in finding success in the business, particularly during challenging market conditions, have left only four out of 10 new agents feeling confident about their long-term prospects in the real estate industry.

The #ThrivePastFive Coaching Program addresses these pain points by offering new agents targeted support. The no-cost coaching program includes a range of resources such as blogs, workbooks, webinars, and more. These materials delve into critical areas highlighted by participants of the #ThrivePastFive survey, including lead generation and conversion, personal branding, and marketing budgets.

With a new theme introduced every quarter, the program aims to equip agents with actionable strategies to enhance their real estate businesses.

The company has enlisted the expertise of experienced agents from different regions across the country to provide valuable support to new agents. These seasoned professionals will contribute through articles, webinars, and live Q&A sessions, sharing the latest industry information and proven best practices.

The 2023 #ThrivePastFive Coaches, known for their track records of business success, include Lindsey Skye DellaSala of DJ & Lindsey Real Estate in St. Augustine, Fla.; Jennie Gardner of Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston Realty, Inc. in Raleigh, N.C.; Jeff Hoover of Realty ONE Group in Flagstaff, Ariz.; Jeffery Sweet of Sweet Group Realty in Meridian, Idaho; Allie Thomas of ERA Live Moore Real Estate in Charlotte, N.C.; and Stephen Votino of CENTURY 21 Triangle Group in Raleigh, N.C.

The #ThrivePastFive Coaching Program is now available, and agents can access the free tools and resources by visiting the ThrivePastFive website.

Realtor.com is an open real estate marketplace designed to serve a wide range of users. With over 25 years of experience, the company has been at the forefront of digital real estate innovation.

This content was generated using AI and was edited by RealTrends’ editors.