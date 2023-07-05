Two top Dallas agents jump to Compass from Coldwell Banker

Top-producing Dallas agents Jason Castro and Liz Mello are making the jump from Coldwell Banker to Compass, integrating as one single team, “The Castro Group.”

Jason Castro launched the Castro Real Estate Group in 2017, and carved a niche for himself rehabilitating properties throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Together, the Castro and Mello teams closed over $40 million in sales volume in 2022, Compass said in a statement Wednesday. (Castro Real Estate Group produced $25,457,856 in residential sales volume last year, according to the RealTrends-Tom Ferry America’s Best ranking.)

“Liz is well-known for leading one of the top-performing real estate teams in Lakewood and Greater DFW,” said Castro in a statement. “We’re excited to take our collaboration to the next level at Compass and to leverage the industry’s leading end-to-end technology platform.”

Within the past year, Compass claims to have brought over 47 agent teams from Coldwell Banker. Earlier in June, top Washington agent Margo Hass Klein and the high-profile Cort Petrocelli Coopersmith team in Boston both made the move to Compass.

Coldwell Banker did not return a request for comment on Wednesday.

Compass, which is the No. 1 brokerage in the country by sales volume, according to the 2023 RealTrends 500, launched its Lakewood office in 2019.