Real estate broker Leigh Brown to speak at Gathering of Eagles 2023

At Gathering of Eagles 2023, you can kick-start a new approach to leadership and team building.

Leigh Brown is team leader of Leigh Brown & Associates and broker-owner of One Community Real Estate. Attendees can find her on stage during, “The Evolution of Teams,” on Monday, June 19.

Joining Brown on stage at Gathering of Eagles are fellow experts at team building, Jose Medina, CEO of Powered by Impact Keller Williams and Jason Mitchell, founder and CEO of the Jason Mitchell Group. The conversation will be moderated by Anthony Lamacchia, CEO and owner of Lamacchia Properties. Lamacchia is a 2023 RealTrends GameChanger.

Brown and her fellow leaders will discuss the ways teams are changing the face of real estate brokerages. At GOE 2023, they will break down how brokerages can evolve to meet the needs of the new team landscape. These leaders will also discuss how to build teams into the fabric of your organizations.

Brown’s personal team leadership experience is backed by more than 20 years as a top-performing Realtor. Her goal is to help all agents be an impactful presence in their community and stand out in the competitive housing market. Brown worked as a broker-owner of Community One Real Estate, served as chairman of Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County and is a regular speaker and presenter at national conferences.

Real estate leaders should add Brown and the session, "The Evolution of Teams," to their calendars if they want innovative strategies to lead better, stronger and more profitable real estate teams.



