Real Brokerage expands into Delaware, adds top-producing teams

The Real Brokerage has announced its expansion into Delaware, bringing its presence throughout the Eastern Seaboard. Real estate broker Ray Petkevis has been named the principal broker in Delaware.

The fast-growing real estate brokerage also announced the addition of two top-producing teams serving Baltimore and the D.C. region: Garner & Co. and Kilner & Kirk Group, who bring a combined 29 agents to Real.

“Delaware is a natural bridge between our presence in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and the D.C. region, and allows our existing agents to better serve their clients as they explore their homeownership opportunities,” said Real Chairman and CEO Tamir Poleg. “We’re thrilled to continue our expansion in the Mid-Atlantic through our launch in Delaware and the addition of Garner & Co. and Kilner & Kirk Group. Both are top-producing teams that significantly increase our presence in the region.”

Garner & Co., led by veteran real estate agent Ben Garner, ranked among the top producing teams serving Baltimore. The 20-member team closed more than 275 real estate transactions valued at over $100 million in 2022. The team has consistently been ranked by Real Trends as one of the Top 10 in the state of Maryland.

“Our primary objective is to allow our team members to take their careers to the next level,” Garner said. “Real provides an excellent environment for growth and development, including a supportive community of like-minded professionals, training opportunities and top-of-the-line technology.”

Kilner & Kirk Group, led by Patrick Kilner and John Kirk, serves the D.C. metropolitan area, including Maryland and Northern Virginia. The nine-agent team closed approximately 100 transactions totaling $80 million in sales in 2022.

“Current brokerage models are not sustainable. A brand like Real not only understands teams, but they are cutting off a lot of the fat that traditional brokerage firms are saddled with,” said Kilner, a 19-year industry veteran. “We’ve operated virtually and relied on technology to increase productivity for the past decade. That, combined with the ability to offer our team equity, confirmed Real was the right choice for us.”

Real was founded in 2014 and serves 46 states, D.C., and three Canadian provinces with over 10,000 agents.

